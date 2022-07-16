My relationship with the Pinehurst Traffic Circle began in October 1992. I had just moved to the Greensboro area. At the time, my parents lived in Whispering Pines, so a visit usually meant a trip down U.S. 220, east on N.C. 211 to the circle, then a swift pivot around to Airport Road.
A few years later, Mom and Dad moved to Pinehurst Trace, the senior living neighborhood in the northeast crook of the circle.
When I moved here in 2012, our first house was in Pinehurst’s Village Acres, which meant daily trips around the circle. When we eventually moved to the Lake Pinehurst area, I reveled in not having to wheel around the circle daily, but I traded it for a different slog of backups on N.C.. 5 and Morganton Road.
Today, I live in Seven Lakes, so it’s back to regular visits around the circle to get to work in downtown Southern Pines.
Like most residents, I’ve learned how to time the circle to avoid the heaviest backups. With school out for the summer, there’s even more congestion relief. Harried, distracted parents add a different kind of hazard to the rotary.
I know not to try U.S. 15-501 northbound between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. or southbound U.S. 15-501 in the mornings or around shift change at the hospital. Coming to the circle eastbound on N.C. 211, traffic can back up to Page Road, but the flow moves and delays are of little consequence.
Again, I don’t think I have any special knowledge or experience with the circle; we all have our workarounds. Still, I couldn’t help but wonder what others thought of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s latest proposed “fix” for traffic volume as it increases over the next 20 years.
If you didn’t read Jaymie Baxley’s story in The Pilot two weeks ago about this plan, traffic engineers essentially are recommending eliminating the circle for a somewhat more conventional intersection, with a few fancy bells and whistles added.
I say “fancy” because there are only 25 such-designed intersections in the country now. It’s a bit complex to explain, except to say the left turns would depend on synchronized traffic signals to control turning vehicles.
I know what I think of all this, but I was curious to know more about how it was being received by others. So in my weekly Pilot’s Briefing email newsletter greeting, I asked for you to share some of your thoughts. Here are some:
Karen, of Pinehurst, suggested closing off to the circle the portion of N.C. 2 that runs into the village itself.
“Folks on that stretch can take Page Road to get to 211 with a traffic light,” she said. “That would free up a dedicated lane from 211 to 15-501 to Southern Pines/Aberdeen, which is where so much of the commercial traffic is headed.”
She even included this drawing (above) in crayon! Karen, whatever you do now, you might have a future as a traffic engineer.
Margaret, of Pinehurst, said, “I think that the DOT report said their preferred traditional signalized intersection option would save three minutes getting through the circle. That is not enough time, in my opinion, to destroy our beautiful circle.
“The DOT preferred traditional signalized intersection would encourage more through traffic and more residential development of outlying properties.”
Andrea, also of Pinehurst, calls the latest idea “a short-sighted ‘solution’ to a problem that doesn’t really exist.”
“The result of this solution? Yet another tear in the fabric that makes our picturesque little village special and distinct from every other American suburb.
“How about the Village Council work on ways to limit the expected growth that threatens to doom Pinehurst, our nationally recognized Traffic Circle, and thereby its National Historic designation. The DOT doesn’t care about any of those things, but we do.”
Jim, of Pinehurst, says the DOT’s proposal “is an engineering one, not a citizen one.”
“They should keep working until they have a better solution,” he said. “I have yet to hear why they haven’t thought of metering lights to help create space between cars or even that the idea of another continuous lane has been considered.
Dan, who lives in Pinehurst No. 7 near the circle, observes that the latest idea “does absolutely nothing to change the number of vehicles that will go through this reconfiguration.”
He liked another option the DOT proposed, for a bridge that would handle the bulk of traffic, which is traveling north on U.S. 15-501 wanting to go west on N.C. 211 and reverse.
“Long term, wouldn’t it be better to get all vehicles coming south on 211 and 15/501 and vehicles going north on 15/501, that are ‘thru traffic,’ to use the flyovers so that local traffic can stay at ground level?
“Since I haven’t seen a mock-up of the flyover model, it seems that much of the circle could be preserved and end up reverting back to a bygone time of meandering traffic.”
Dan also has some advice for the Pinehurst Village Council and other local officials who will have to figure out what guidance to give the DOT.
“Any council member who thinks clutching onto the past/present is going to solve a long-term regional transportation problem should not be on the council. This is a big time decision for people with vision and guts.”
El, who learned to drive in New Jersey, remembers muscular traffic circles up there — and the repercussions.
“They were demolition derbies and replaced with jug handle roads to make left turns from the right lane,” she said. “That didn’t work either.
“The traffic experts need to design a traffic-light-free system with flyovers for left turns and exit lanes before entrance lanes.”
Lastly, Monica delivered a fair push-back to those who despise alterations.
“Bring on the change! There is no sense in keeping the circle like it was in 1904? 1925? 1956? unless volume could return to past levels. Congestion is not quaint,” she said, “nor are the frequent accidents. The obsession with how roadways look needs to stop. Let’s embrace a modern solution to modern traffic volume and driving behavior.”
The proverbial road on this journey remains long — nothing would begin for at least four years — so we’re just essentially pulling out of the driveway on this one.
The engineers swear their intentions are good and they’re just trying to help improve a regional bottleneck. Still, we’re all familiar with the quality of “good intentions” as a paving material and where it’ll get us.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.