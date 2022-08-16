The good news is that three extremely knowledgeable traffic experts came to our Junto group’s monthly breakfast meeting last Thursday to talk about the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
The bad news is that our membership totals only about a dozen. Though we have quite a bit of experience on local matters from various backgrounds, the information and insights our guests conveyed about Traffic Circle problems and possible solutions were so detailed and so helpful and interesting that they need to be shared with much larger local audiences.
“I was very impressed with the analysis of the situation at the circle,” said one of our members, retired Southern Pines Town Manager Kyle Sonnenberg. “Their presentation was not only extremely comprehensive, but they responded thoughtfully and on point.”
Did they ever.
A little background: Faithful (or maybe fed-up) Pilot readers will recall that this is my third recent column on this subject. The first one, on July 20, was headlined, rather crankily, “Junk the Traffic Circle? Gotta Be a Better Way.” In the second one, readers offered heated pro and con responses.
Three in a row is too many, I know. But there is hardly a more important or timely local topic, is there? And I confess that I find my formerly rigid view on the subject softening.
The first two of our breakfast guests were Jeffrey Teague and Alison Kluttz, both with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s district office in Carthage. The third — and the one who did most of the explaining — was Craig Scheffler, an engineering consultant with Raleigh-based HNTB Corp.
They all recognize the need to deal with the demographics of our local situation — the growing attraction of this area as a resort destination.
“People are coming,” Scheffler said. “And activities are coming in. So one of the things we’re doing is not just to solve an existing problem. It’s trying to project into the future and make sure that whatever solution you have to solve the problem works well 20 years from now. So that’s where we are with some of these alternatives and designs.”
Years ago, serious consideration was given to the alternative of creating a tunnel, through which traffic on U.S. 15-501 would move under the circle. But the more the experts examined that option, the clearer it became that it just wasn’t going to solve the problem. A more recent proposal to replace the tunnel with an overpass has also lost favor — and with good cause.
Most of the attention is now focused on a rather complex-looking “continuous-flow” intersection that is said to resemble closely the recently completed one connecting N.C. 16 and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Charlotte — which seems to be widely viewed as a success.
Though this alternative would occupy much of the now-wooded interior of the circle, it would minimize destruction of surrounding areas.
“It gives you new areas on the outside of the circle to maintain trees, so you can do some things to protect the aesthetics of the area,” Scheffler said. “You still can do some things to make it a good-looking, pleasing thing to drive through, and it makes it so much more efficient.”
Whatever plan is ultimately adopted, this much seems clear: Given local resort and golfing realities, any project will take quite a long time to bring to completion.
“One thing is that right now, we’re up against U.S. Open schedules,” Kluttz said, “working to get a lot of the work done between the 2024 and 2029 Opens.”
That would probably mean planning to do most of the work after the ’29 Open, she said. So it probably wouldn’t be finished until 10 years or so out, which seems like quite a long time.
But the alternative is to sit and do nothing for that decade or so — by which time the number of vehicles clogging up the present circle is projected to reach as many as 80,000 vehicles a day. Ugh!
In any case, there is an urgent need at this point for local gatherings giving groups much bigger than our dozen-member one opportunities to learn about the realities of the situation and possible solutions. Anyone seeking to arrange such a gathering should contact Alison Kluttz at awkluttz@ncdot.gov.
“I think that more groups should seek presentations from DOT on the analysis and preferred alternative,” Sonnenberg says. “They will all be better informed and can then engage in more thoughtful discussions of what should be done.”
Amen.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
