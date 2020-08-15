Is Southern Pines a college town? It tried, once.
It’s all right there in the 24-page, staple-bound promotional publication produced for Southern Pines as it tried mightily once to recruit Presbyterian College, now known as St. Andrews University in Laurinburg.
Of course, Southern Pines wasn’t alone. Back in the mid-1950s, The Synod of North Carolina of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S. wanted to strengthen its niche in higher education in the region. It had Flora Macdonald College in Red Springs and Presbyterian Junior College in Maxton. In 1958, the two merged to establish St. Andrews, but the church wanted a new campus in the region for the school.
They all came a-courtin’. The exact names and cases of suitors are largely lost to time, but one suitor was Southern Pines. Pledges were made. Land was offered.
“Southern Pines proudly presents its story — impelling reasons the new Presbyterian College should be located in the famous Sandhills,” then-Mayor Voit Gilmore wrote in the opening page salutation. “Much prayer and a painstaking appraisal of our spiritual and material resources preceded our decision to seek the college; only after we were overwhelmingly convinced that our community has the vital ingredients for this inspired institution did our people determine to crusade for it.”
Crusade? That’s the hard sell for sure.
Over the next 20 pages, the booklet preaches Southern Pines’ “vital church life,” its “wholesome moral and cultural environment” and its “substantial Presbyterian constituency.”
The brochure includes pictures of Southern Pines’ prominent churches — including Brownson Memorial Presbyterian — the “all new, all modern” Southern Pines School on May Street, the Annual Homecoming Day at Old Bethesda Church and scenes of everyday life like men in shirts and ties watching a tennis tournament in downtown Southern Pines.
At the time, 5,200 people lived in Southern Pines, and 13,000 people lived in the greater Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines area. The county’s entire population then was just about 33,000.
“We are fully aware of your great sense of responsibility in choosing the ideal location for the college,” wrote A.L. Burney, chairman of the Moore County College Committee and then-owner of Burney Hardware. “Sharing with you this knowledge, we believe that Southern Pines has all the requirements that go into the making of a great college.”
Are you sold? Apparently, the school’s board of trustees wasn’t. On March 6, 1956, it chose Laurinburg, down the road in Scotland County, as the best suited for a series of criteria. St. Andrews Presbyterian College opened in September 1961 with a student body of 750.
Today, Laurinburg is a shell of its former self, more memory than memorable. St. Andrews is now part of Webber International University and has an enrollment of a bit over 600. Its foundation has assets, according to the most recent tax returns on file, of $13 million.
Southern Pines did eventually get its institution of higher learning: Sandhills Community College, chartered in 1963. The school was the first comprehensive community college in the state when it began classes in 1966. Today, it is one of the leading community colleges in North Carolina for its relationships with industry, the public school system and innovative programs. Its campus on Airport Road alone — it also has a Hoke County campus — has about 3,000 students. Its foundation has assets, according to its most recent tax return on file, of $28 million.
Oh, and it has two national basketball championships, as well as championships in volleyball and men’s and women’s golf.
So, all that “prayer and painstaking appraisal” way back then? Thank God, sometimes, for unanswered prayers.
