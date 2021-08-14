North Carolina is not a “home rule” state. Here, there is no constitutional authority empowering municipalities to regulate on local matters.
Municipalities, as creatures of the state, can exercise only those powers that the legislature “giveth.” And what the legislature giveth, the legislature can taketh away. The result is a patchwork of statewide laws that grant — or prohibit — municipal regulatory authority on a subject-by-subject basis.
Currently there are two bills pending in the North Carolina legislature that exemplify the mischief this can create.
The first is Senate Bill 349, titled: “An Act to Provide Reforms to Local Government Zoning Authority to Increase Housing Opportunities.” Sounds great, right? But if passed, this law would allow “middle housing” (defined as two, three or four family units) to be built on any lot anywhere in a community, regardless of its local zoning classification. Among other things, SB 349 would allow the construction of multi-family housing in a single-family neighborhood.
In that same vein is House Bill 496 titled “An Act Providing That Counties and Cities Shall Not Adopt Ordinances Regulating the Removal of Trees From Private Property Without the Express Authorization of the General Assembly.” This legislation doesn’t have a fancy vague title. It would do exactly what it says: no tree-removal regulations at the local level, no local steps to preserve the tree canopy or recognize its beneficial environmental and aesthetic effect. That includes even in designated “tree cities” like Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines.
The justification by those who propose laws like this is that without them, municipalities could enact heavy-handed regulations that infringe on individual property rights.
I’m a big believer in the importance of private property rights, but I also appreciate the notion of home rule, and that there is a place for proportionate, limited local oversight of private property that protects the health, safety and welfare of the community. And I know this can be done without unduly infringing on the rights of owners to do with their properties as they choose. Local ordinances governing land use are the embodiment of this.
So, I wonder about the idea that laws like this are necessary to prevent “big government” from riding roughshod over the rights of individual property owners. In Moore County, at least, it seems to me that residents are not up in arms about the prospect of restrictive local regulations interfering with owners’ use and enjoyment of their properties. And the construction industry doesn’t seem to have been adversely affected: Moore County is a beehive of activity.
Most of the building here in Pinehurst consists of “spec houses” on isolated lots that have been vacant for decades, while whole neighborhoods have grown up around them. But builders would rather not tailor construction practices to the unique character of a neighborhood; it’s much easier to just clear-cut a lot, build a house and move on. This ignores the aesthetic and cultural costs, and the undesirable effect that scorched-earth construction has on nearby long-time residents. (Full disclosure: When a lot near us was clear-cut for a “spec” house, we and our neighbors suffered significant stormwater and sediment runoff onto our properties.)
At the same time, developers want to maximize their investments. So why build only one home on a lot when you might be able to squeeze in up to four?
I suggest those interests are what’s driving SB 349 and HB 496, not community outcry over the specter of big government. In fact, from what I can tell, most Moore County residents are significantly more concerned about unchecked, irresponsible growth than they are about minor inconveniences associated with the requirements of rational, proportionate regulations that take local conditions into account.
Everyone would agree the exercise of one’s private property rights doesn’t include the ability to flood the property next door. Without local regulation, though, there is no meaningful forum to consider whether a proposed project might unduly infringe on its surroundings, and no consequences when damage does occur. In response, one hears, “Well, that’s a civil matter between the builder and the neighbor.” But people shouldn’t have to go to the trouble and expense of filing a lawsuit on matters that are so squarely within the core mission of a municipality: protection of the health, safety and welfare of its residents. And lawsuits take forever, whereas actions by a municipality to enforce its laws and regulations are immediate.
Builders can and should build; developers can and should develop. But a statewide “one size fits all” approach like SB 349 and HB 496 doesn’t work.
In order to strike a proper balance between the public interest and private property rights, regulatory authority should be exercised at the local level. Local officials can evaluate a proposed regulation by applying local standards, take input from those most directly affected (positively or negatively), and often accommodate both.
The Pinehurst Village Council is currently reviewing just such a regulation on tree removal. Its effort should be encouraged, and not overruled by the state legislature in Raleigh.
Jeffrey Heintz is an attorney and lives in Pinehurst.
