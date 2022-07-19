Congress recently passed bipartisan, supposedly historic gun control legislation. Before the ink was dry — and while politicians were still patting each other on the back — we had another shooting in Highland Park, Ill., killing seven more people.
This happened in spite of the fact that Chicago has among the most restrictive gun laws in the country and also one of the highest incidences of gun deaths.
I’m a strong Republican, but there are gun-related restrictions I can support. However, we’re mistaken if we think we can solve this problem by passing more gun restrictions.
There is no gun restriction we can pass that will help, and none that will help can be passed. We are focused on the wrong problem. In a nutshell, it’s not the guns, it’s the people. The root causes of gun violence lie in our culture.
I have a friend who divides his time between Pinehurst and Chicago. His home in Chicago is in the finest area, near the lake. He tells me that crime in his exclusive neighborhood has spiraled out of control in recent years. To protect himself and his family, he bought a gun and learned how to use it responsibly.
So what’s the difference between my friend and the thugs who terrorize his neighborhood? They both have guns, but his is for protection and theirs is for crime. My friend is law-abiding, the thugs are not. The difference is not the guns, it’s the people and our culture. And if gun restrictions in Chicago are expanded, who won’t be able to get a gun, my friend or the thugs?
There is little evidence that gun restrictions actually make us safer anyway. Witness Chicago and New York, both with restrictive gun laws and high rates of gun violence. And the more violent our culture becomes, the more people want to buy a gun to protect themselves. We’re seeing this across the country.
There are 400 million guns in our country. Nearly 100 million Americans own guns and a tiny fraction of them will use them to commit a crime. With that many guns already in circulation, do you really think we can somehow stop the thugs from obtaining a gun?
So what is it about our culture that creates so many violent thugs? This is not a comprehensive list but it’s a start. You can see these things in the background of all the recent shooters.
- The absence of a father in the home
Most boys growing up need a dad to keep them in line and demonstrate what a responsible male role model looks like. Yet nearly a quarter of American children are being raised in a fatherless home. The numbers are higher in Black families, where 70 percent of babies are born to single mothers. Some moms are able to overcome this deficit but many cannot.
Worse, in some homes, Mom is not there, either, and the kids are being raised by grandparents or someone else. Left in this vacuum, some teenage boys gravitate to gangs.
- The presence of drugs
There’s a strong correlation between drug use and gun violence. We need to get rid of the drugs, not the guns. We might start by securing our Southern border, which is a primary entry point for drugs. And why is there is such a demand for drugs in our country anyway? There is something very wrong with our culture.
- Reduced police protection and lenient enforcement
The more we “defund the police,” the more violent crime we’ll have. And the same cities and states that defunded law enforcement made it more difficult for lawbreakers to be prosecuted.
Just this past week, two men were arrested in California in possession of 150,000 illegal fentanyl pills, enough to kill millions of Americans. They were released the same day on their own recognizance. The best crime deterrent is not the severity of the penalty, it’s the certainty of it.
- The internet and violent computer games
The advantages of the internet are numerous. However, there are websites and information in the “bowels” of the internet that are filled with depravity and violence. Some people gravitate toward these things and are affected by it.
- Declining church attendance and increased secularization in society
Evidence is strong that kids who are raised in a faith-centered home grow up with greater respect for authority and human life.
I know that some will read this column and disagree. Some will acknowledge the cultural problems but conclude they’re too complex or will take too long to solve. These same people will advocate for more gun laws.
But given our lousy, ineffective experience with gun laws and the terrible death treadmill we’re on, how’s that working for us? Let’s attack the root cause. It’s not the guns, it’s the people.
John Rowerdink is a Pinehurst resident.
