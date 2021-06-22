When the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, it addressed a series of comprehensive and desperately needed reforms that would strengthen voting rights and election security.
It would ban partisan gerrymandering, reduce big money in politics and establish a basic ethics code for essentially all decision-making members of government.
The legislation has the committed support of 50 senators, and President Biden is ready to sign it. So what’s the problem? Majority support in the Senate isn’t enough. A supermajority of 60 votes is required to pass it. Fewer than 60 votes means that it doesn’t pass.
This political reality is not found in the Constitution. The requirement comes from a century-old rule of the Senate that has become a weapon for strangling legislation by a minority of senators.
The framers of the Constitution did not include a supermajority requirement for the Senate to pass legislation. They had seen how a similar requirement under the Articles of Confederation had prevented the government from doing almost anything. As Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper 22, “What at first sight may seem a remedy, is, in reality, a poison.”
The filibuster destroys the energy of the government and enables the whim of a minority to negate the regular deliberations and decisions of that governing majority.
The filibuster arose during the 19th century as a means to protect the institution of slavery from a majority of abolitionist senators. From its beginnings through the middle of the 20th century, when segregationists like Sen. Strom Thurmond, of South Carolina, used the filibuster to try to kill multiple civil rights bills, the pattern has been clear: It has been used regularly by those who reject inclusive democracy.
The relevance of the history is that the pattern continues. The filibuster has not been a protection of the minority from oppression by the majority. It has become an instrument of minority rule in essentially every form of legislation, such as energy regulation, class-action litigation, welfare reform, Patriot Act amendment, defense appropriations, estate taxation, lobbying disclosure and protection of national parks. The filibuster has actually become a reality of minority rule in our national legislature.
It is also a redundant protection in a system that already includes multiple veto points and protection of minority views, including the very existence of our bicameral legislature, a Supreme Court and a presidential veto. The Senate itself protects minorities in its very design, which gives small states the same representation as large ones. The array of our basic governmental structure provides multiple protections to ensure that protection exists for the minority of our citizens. Now, they effectively govern us all.
If the political reforms in H.R.1 are not undertaken at the federal level, some states will continue to limit the facility of voting by the true majority of citizens. Further, the claim that voting limitations will protect the integrity of elections is totally contradicted by the lack of evidence of any corruption of present laws.
The Supreme Court should be blocking these measures and protecting the right to vote, but far too often under Chief Justice John Roberts, it’s done the opposite. In 2019 it refused to stop even the worst partisan gerrymanders, and in 2013 it struck down the heart of the Voting Rights Act, opening the door to a wave of voter-suppression laws that continues to crash. That’s why federal law, as HR1, is the only real solution.
There have been many revisions to the Senate’s filibuster rule. In the 1970s, Congress created a loophole for spending and revenue bills to avoid the filibuster, allowing such legislation to pass with a simple majority, a process known as reconciliation. More recently, in 2013, Democrats eliminated the filibuster for nominations of lower-court federal judges and executive-branch officials.
The perverse result of all this is that it is now easier to block any piece of legislation, and it no longer applies for the minority to block an offensive federal judge seeking a lifetime appointment. Any intellectual justification for the filibuster has been gutted by the fact that it doesn’t apply to the most important issues before the Senate.
The point of H.R. 1 is not to help one party over the other. It is to rebuild and reinforce the foundations of American self-government and abolish voter restrictions erected for explicitly partisan gain. It is a federal law that would protect all the sanctity of the basic voting process. However, it lies on the filibuster killing block.
Don Tortorice is a former attorney and professor at the Law School of the College of William and Mary.
