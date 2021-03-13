I was getting ready for work the other morning and opened the blinds in time to see two cardinals either courting or fighting for a cozy spot in the crape myrtle by the driveway. Beneath them, a collective of robins were bouncing about the pine straw.
Spring eternally hopes, just as hope springs eternal, and both are in the air these days.
It was a year ago in this space when I worried about our spring to come — and beyond.
“We are not good at being alone,” I wrote back then. “We are a people of infinite togetherness.
“What happens when the gym shuts down? When the grocery store rations the number of people allowed in at a time, assuming you pass a spot-health exam? When church cancels Sunday School and services? When sports teams lock their arenas and forgo selling $12 beers in the name of public health? Or the day cares and schools close until further notice? We can’t share locker rooms but we’ve got to be locked in at home with our germ-factory kids?
“No, friends, we are not prepared for coronavirus, if it comes down to all this. And it is rapidly coming down to all this. “
Every one of those things — and more — happened. April was as still and void a month as we’ve ever seen. We lived small.
We all know how those intervening months to this point have played out. No need to relive the tragedy, the bewilderment, the frustration, the polarity of division. Once is enough to go through all that.
Hope has broken the horizon. A lightness is palpable wherever you go, and not just because our early March has been blessed by almost a week of temperatures in the mid 70s.
Talk to your friends, your favorite business owners, your golfing buddies, they’ll tell you the same thing. It’s there if you can steer away from the lingering remains of rhetoric and arguments among amateur epidemiologists.
We are making plans — for Easter church service, for vacations, for summer camps, for backyard cookouts, for returning to school, for returning to the office, for returning to life. Is this what it felt like on the first days after the “WW II Ends” headlines?
We’re not done with coronavirus. In terms of vaccination, we’ve just crossed the one-quarter mark, but it’s clear the crimps in the vaccine supply hose have been fixed. Within two months — and in all likelihood, sooner — everyone who will want a vaccine will have ready access to one.
Some precautions will likely remain in place for some time to come. As quickly as our lives changed last year at this time, they will change back less rapidly, but change they will, especially as confidence grows.
On the financial end, struggling families soon will get a stimulus bump courtesy of Uncle Sam. Coupled with tax-return season, many businesses are preparing for an infusion of consumer spending. And the benefits continue next year; families with minor children will see the tax credit per child rise from $2,000 to as much as $3,600.
We will never regain what we lost over this past year, but then we can never recapture the unused opportunities of yesterday. Instead, like the cardinals and the robins that return with spring, we look about with hope, with new energy to build and grow our community.
Today, we don’t “lose an hour.” We are done with falling back. It’s time to spring forward.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
Yippee - gas is now $2.80 per gallon in West End, a dollar more than this time a year ago. Tens of thousands of Americans lost good-paying jobs with just one stroke of the pen from the illegitimate president, His Fraudulency Sleepy Joe. We’re bombing foreign countries again and sending our exhausted troops back overseas. Boys can compete against girls in high school sports and use their locker rooms. More illegals have crossed our southern border since His Fraudulency’s installment, behind razor wire and a military junta, than in all of 2020 under the Real President, Donald Trump. Here comes our own Weimar Republic - get the wheelbarrows ready to haul worthless money to the store to buy a loaf of bread, but only if you wear three masks. Election fraud has consequences. Democrats own this economic melt-down with their fake president and their America Last policies.
