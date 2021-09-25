Where have you gone, Tom Cruise? A nation turns its lonely Ray-Bans to you — and snaps a picture.
You’ve likely seen the news by now about the new “Ray-Ban Stories.” Those are the Facebook-Ray-Ban mash-up sunglasses that take pictures and video, play music and answer the phone. They’ll also shield your eyes from the sun’s glare — or perhaps offer cover from fellow Ray-Ban-sporting paparazzi on your morning mocha run.
The glasses-as-camera category is not a new one. Those of you who recently reached into the backs of your closet for a sweater and came across your long-neglected Google Glass will know what I’m talking about.
Or perhaps you sported “Snap Spectacles” for all of the five minutes they were the next big thing. These pairs of eyewear, by the social media site Snapchat, were more ephemeral than a user’s post on Snapchat. Prior attempts at wearable recording devices were very “of the moment” — for a moment.
It’s not like Facebook is entirely new to the game of getting consumers to strap crap to their faces. You can still get an Oculus virtual reality headset and enter the “multiverse.” But such devices tend to have an inverse relationship to coolness. You can’t walk across the living room, much less down the street, with an Oculus wrapped around your face. Frankly, you’d do better with an octopus.
But Ray-Bans? Now that’s seeing things through a different lens. Depending on your style, Ray-Ban sunglasses had a signature coolness to them.
Perhaps you were that stubble-haired muscle-y dude rocking a white T-shirt and dark-tinted Aviators, a la Tom Cruise in “Top Gun.”
“Pardon me, miss, I seem to have forgotten where I parked my F-14 Tomcat. Perhaps you could help me look for it?”
Or maybe you made a point of perfecting the Kelly McGillis look, that brainy academic with the devil-may-care hair, tight jeans, leather jacket and mirrored Aviators. You could look at home either strolling into a lecture hall or getting on the back of a motorcycle.
What if you were the cool dude who was secretly an academic success but you loved hanging out with your buds, running a weekend poker-brothel operation and wearing dark Ray-Bans. “Looks like University of Illinois!”
“We asked ourselves, how do we build a product that helps people actually be in the moment they’re in?” Andrew Bosworth, head of Facebook Reality Labs, said in an interview with The New York Times. “Isn’t that better than having to take out your phone and hold it in front of your face every time you want to capture a moment?”
Sometimes you just gotta say, “What the …”
But what about at night? Oh wait, wait! We’ll just wear our sunglasses at night so we can, what? Keep track of the visions in our eyes? See the light that’s right before our eyes?
So why even bother now worrying about the myriad privacy settings on my phone apps and computer? Forget about getting hacked — I can have someone taking pictures of me in my most vulnerable moments, like picking out romaine lettuce in the Harris Teeter or walking down my driveway on Sunday morning for the papers in my Jetsons bathrobe. (You didn’t see George Jetson taking pictures of people with his glasses, but he did have a digital newspaper, so at least he didn’t have to walk to his skyport in his bathrobe.)
According to reviews, the glasses — more than 20 styles! — come with two cameras, two teeny speakers, three microphones and a computer processor. The devices are not totally without conscience. Facebook designed a little light on the outside of the glasses to let you know when some creep is recording you “sampling” the grapes. And the glasses will ask you to “respect others around you” and quiz you on whether it “feels appropriate” to take a photograph or video in the moment. Sounds like a feature designed by lawyers. Users are more likely to read the “terms and conditions” of their new glasses than censor their photo taking.
And if you think touching your glasses over and over to snap pictures is a bit of a giveaway, there is a hands-free option. You just have to say, “Hey Facebook, take a picture.” No, that’s not alarming at all to others around you.
Immersion, immediacy, intimacy, invasive — that pretty much sums up this latest entry in the wearables category, with plenty of time to spare before next spring’s release of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Then we can all walk around afterward in our Ray-Ban Stories, hair slicked back, a bottle of Budweiser sweating in our hand, as the teeny speakers roll out the soulful Righteous Brothers:
“You never close your eyes any more when I kiss your lips” — probably because you’re too busy taking a picture with your sunglasses.
