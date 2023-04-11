A neighbor recently mentioned that they had three of their credit cards hacked. Their banks had to cancel and reissue new cards. We had the same thing happen a few years ago when someone charged several hundred dollars at three different stores using our credit card number.
The bank security folks thought the criminals might have stolen our credit card number from an illegal “skimmer” that can be installed at gas pumps, ATMs and other locations and transmit credit card numbers to the crooks. One website writes, “These devices can steal credit and debit card information, costing financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year, according to the FBI.”
Given the number of credit cards out there and the number of bad guys doing their best to keep their technology ahead of that of the good guys’, we should be grateful there isn’t even more fraud and theft. Oh well. C’est la vie. Dad always said that we must take in the bad along with the good.
But does taking in the bad along with the good mean we should assist the bad guys in accomplishing their mission? Some of the bad guys’ technology works passively in the crooks’ favor (like skimmers) regardless of how careful we may be with our credit cards and finances. But others, like scam emails that we receive, depend entirely on our active participation. If we refuse to assist them with their criminal activities, we can beat them.
When I was an active-duty Marine, I had the opportunity to travel to Bali, Indonesia, with my wife. Walking the streets of Bali, I was accosted constantly by drug dealers stealthily coming up behind me and whispering offers of cocaine, hashish and other illicit drugs. I eventually decided to politely decline the dealers’ offers in a foreign language — “Nein danke,” or German for “No thanks” — assuming the dealers might leave me alone if they thought I was European as opposed to being a rich American.
Arlene joked that it was my “criminal look” encouraging the drug dealers. Regardless of my look, though, my ruse did seem to work.
But maybe Arlene was on to something because, for some reason — my looks? — I receive lots of scam emails from “widows” and “Nigerian princes” attempting to give me their money — and steal my information in the process. That’s only, of course, if I were to respond.
I obviously don’t. Like most of us, I designate all these emails as junk and block their addresses. But if most everyone is deleting emails like this and blocking their addresses, why do so many of us keep getting them? It could be my “look,” which could be criminal, gullible or stupid … or all three. But more likely, it’s that the crooks must be having some success. Right? If not, wouldn’t they focus on more lucrative criminal behavior and quit with the scam emails?
The readers of this column hopefully would agree that I try mostly to write positive columns. While perhaps the first couple of paragraphs of this column don’t appear to be following that trajectory, I expect you’ll find one of the examples of my “collection” of scam emails positive, from a humorous perspective.
For the record, I did not — will not and would not — send my personal information to my Bible verse-quoting “beloved sister” Lynn. Her scam email is copied below in the exact format in which I received it, including the spelling and punctuation errors. Happy belated April Fool’s Day.
“May The Lord Bless You. I am Mrs. Lynn Charles, from 4428 Edson Ave Bronx, N.Y. 10466 USA, I am 78 years old, I am the wife of the late Mr. Robert Charles. My husband worked with an oil and gas company in africa, before he retired and died of coronavirus. When my late husband was alive he deposited the sum of $10.5million United State Dollars with Diamond Bank Plc,Presently this money is still with the bank, the bank management just sent me an email to come over for the release of this money to me or I should rather issue! somebody to receive the money on my behalf. Now I’m in a hospital in the Netherlands, where I have been undergoing treatment for cancer of the breast and Pneumonia, the doctor told me I may not last up to 3 weeks because of my present situation. Please I need your help receiving this money and using the money to help the less privileged once around you, I need your information so I can forward it to the bank to let the management know I have gotten you to receive my funds, I need your Name, Address and Phone number. Bless you as I hope to read from you soon. Yours Beloved Sister, Mrs Lynn S Charles Proverbs 19:17 (NIV) “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.”
Perhaps in future columns I’ll share more of these emails that are humorous in their idiocy. How can it be that there might be even one person in the world who falls for scams like these?
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.