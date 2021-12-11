While I would much rather pen a column that introduces a new subject for consideration, there are times when a column by another person must be responded to to ensure the full story is told. Such is the case with this column.
On Dec. 1, The Pilot ran a column by Marvin Covault that does not come close to telling the full story and is one that is filled with simple headline material but little facts.
The basis of the column in question was that the federal government spent trillions of dollars in a brief period of time and that this spending is detrimental to the economy, as evidenced by a recent rise in the rate of inflation and the highest debt level we have ever seen. On the surface, that may be true, but that is just a headline. Let’s look at the facts and understand the real story.
For the record, I have opined several times about the need to control government spending, that our debt is our biggest problem, and that steps need to be taken to reduce that debt. Of course, this was all pre-pandemic. Our world has changed dramatically in the past two years because of this one factor. We do need to curb our spending and move to reduce the debt, but there is a time and place for everything.
Mr. Covault started his column railing against Democrats as being socialists and out of control spenders without regard to consequences. He cites as evidence four spending bills that cost $9 trillion since March 2020 while Mr. Trump was still in office and the Republicans controlled the U.S. Senate. There is no mention of exactly what these four bills were, but $5 trillion had to be for COVID relief efforts, and most of that was passed in 2020. One can only guess as to exactly what bills were being cited.
COVID relief was necessary to keep our country afloat, to keep the economy from completely tanking, to make sure people had funds to survive the worst days of the pandemic, and to help small businesses to the degree possible. We spent money on vaccines, medical supplies and testing. It paid for rent that kept people from being evicted. Regular state unemployment benefits were supplemented. One can complain about the cost of these programs, but how many of us returned the checks we received from the federal government?
Mr. Covault then categorizes all of this spending as entitlements. Entitlements are funds that go to individuals who legally qualify for some type of federal financial assistance such as veterans’ benefits, housing and food assistance. He further states that entitlements lead to more federal regulation and reduced states’ rights. And, to keep from having to increase the debt, entitlements lead to tax increases. But let us be clear. COVID relief monies are not entitlements. They are one-time payments, not continuous funds going to citizens for a specific purpose.
Yes, we have spent a lot of money in a brief period of time. But where would we have been had we not spent it? That question is never addressed.
Mr. Covault went on to cite nearly a dozen “what ifs” as proof that what we have done is wrong. Talk about Chicken Little and the sky falling. Without elaborating on them, suffice it to say that there is little, if any, chance of any of those “what ifs” happening. But in Mr. Covault’s world, this is reality. The fact is it is not reality. He is wrong.
The nation was saddled with the worst health care situation in the past 100 years, maybe ever. It severely impacted our economy and the lives of tens of millions of our citizens. We did not have a choice in the matter but to spend the dollars that were necessary to work our way through the pandemic, which we are still doing. No, we did not have surplus funds just sitting in a closet to do this. We had to incur debt to do it. It is the same as emergency repairs to a house. If your roof blows off, you do not just ignore it. You find the funds to fix it, even if you need to incur debt to do it.
You can always debate past tax-and-spend practices that have increased our debt over the past several decades. Agreed, we should not have spent as much as we did, and we should not have cut taxes like we have, both factors of increasing the debt. Spilled milk.
If Mr. Covault is including in his $9 trillion total the recent $2 trillion infrastructure bill, keep in mind that these funds are critical to keeping our roads, bridges, airports and communications from completely deteriorating. Maybe he is opposed to road repair, too.
Apparently, North Carolina’s Republican congressional members are opposed to it, as every one of them, including Dan Bishop and Richard Hudson, voted against this legislation. The Old North State will receive $8 billion in funding for highways, bridges, public transportation, broadband coverage, an electric vehicle charging network and other items.
Despite their opposition, I bet these and other congressmen will not miss any ribbon cutting ceremonies for any road project paid for with these monies.
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
