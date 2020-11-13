When did Christmas shopping become a “Click and Ship” sport? The last few Christmases, I’ve received emails from my family with direct links to online retailers of the exact item they’d like for me to buy them for Christmas.
It’s become so easy — too easy — to complete holiday gift shopping from behind a computer screen. Gone are the days of thoughtfully deliberating in a store which shirt I think my mother-in-law would like best.
Well, not this year. Not. This. Christmas. I refuse to point and click through my Christmas shopping again.
There is way too much riding on this holiday season. Local retailers have had one of the most difficult years, some struggling just to stay open. This holiday could be make-or-break. Consider that many ordered their holiday inventory pre-COVID, meaning they have loads of stock they must sell and a local consumer base continuously tempted to “click and ship” their way through a Christmas list.
Which is why The Pilot is doing its part to support our local stores this Christmas. We’ve started a company-wide initiative challenging our staff to shop locally exclusively.
First, we’re going to make it easy for them to shop in-person. Let’s face it, if you work full time and have kids at home, you may only have time at 9 p.m. on a Tuesday to tackle the wish lists. With that in mind, Pilot employees will be given one free day off to shop in local stores.
We’re also offering incentives to shop local. They can turn in copies of their receipts and be entered to win fun prizes.The more stores they patronize, the more chances they have to win.
Employers, consider joining us in this challenge and put this initiative in play at your own business. Employees will love it and thank you for it. So will local merchants. And we will too.
Pilot readers: Will you also join us in this challenge to do all your Christmas shopping locally?
Imagine the impact we can have on our economy if we join together to support local retailers. I can, and local business owners can too.
Need convincing? Let me help you see how easy it can be to buy Christmas gifts here locally, even if your family has already provided you a well-organized list of links from across the internet of the things they would like to see under the tree this year.
First, tell them. Email your family to say you will only be shopping in local stores this season, so they must send ideas, not items. Break the cycle and expectation of a “click and ship” Christmas once and for all.
Second, remember that shopping locally doesn’t have to be done in-person. Because of the coronavirus, some of you are not comfortable going into stores yet. Your favorite business owners understand this and most of them have set up online shopping on their websites for your convenience (and safety).
So if perusing the internet is your only option this year, find Moore County businesses online. They may even deliver the gifts to your home or ship them to the recipient with a handwritten note from you.
I’ve had great success lately calling a store and asking them to pick some items out for gifts. Sometimes it’s even the store owner themselves walking through their shop, making suggestions over the phone. They’ll all do it for you too, if you’ll just pick up the phone and call.
Finally, I know that there are some things that can only be found at a big box retailer. If you must shop big, please support the big box location in our town. They employ locals, and many of them have to meet sales quotas and store revenue goals to receive bonuses, or maybe even keep their jobs.
Have questions about where you can find certain things locally? Ask us. Follow The Pilot’s Shop Moore Facebook page. Comment or DM us and we’ll help you out. We’d love to hear your success stories as well.
No excuses, y’all. You can shop local and you should shop local. The time is now, or potentially never. Join the initiative to have yourself a very local Christmas.
Ginny Trigg is advertising director for The Pilot and a self-diagnosed shopaholic.
