On Wednesday morning, I found myself with a few personal hours for the first time since Saturday, so I hit the grocery store to fill the refrigerator and freezer back up. We didn’t lose a lot during the power outage, but when you have a 15-year-old boy at home and out of school for a week, the food disappears quicker.
Standing in line at the check-out, I just happened to turn around and look down the line at others checking out. A woman at the neighboring register gave me a slight nod and smile.
“Thank you,” she said, “for all that you’ve been doing to keep us informed.” I thanked her for her kind words, grabbed my lengthy receipt and shoved the cart out the door.
None of us in this business work for the recognition, but I won’t lie: It is affirming and energizing to perform a service for others and be appreciated for it.
Like many of you, The Pilot staff this past week had to deal with dark houses, cold food and spotty cellular service. But for the news staff, these personal obstacles had to wait. Beginning Saturday afternoon, the staff worked virtually around the clock, first to cover the downtown Southern Pines drag show and then the ensuing power outage. It wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon, when electricity returned broadly across the county, that we could all take a few minutes to catch our breaths and — figuratively and literally — recharge.
I and several of the staff — Jonathan Bym, Jaymie Baxley and Ana Risano — were at the office wrapping up our coverage of the drag show Saturday evening when we started seeing reports of power outages in Carthage. Then we went dark. Normally, during weather-related outages, the power will blink and struggle to stay up, but this was like someone had cut the cord.
We made a quick plan to see what was going on and headed out. By the time I got to western Pinehurst, lights were on. But as I prepared to pull into Seven Lakes, the power again suddenly went dead. It felt more than a little creepy.
By this point, Pilot Managing Editor Abbi Overfelt had joined the reporting, and news was coming in that power substations may have been sabotaged.
For the next few hours, the five of us gathered what news we could, including visits to those substations. Abbi and Jonathan had weak but usable cell service to update our website and Facebook feed.
By Sunday morning, it was all hands on deck for reporting. We scattered far and wide, working wherever we could find electricity, Wi-Fi or just a good signal to use our phones as “hot spots.” That included the Haney Community Room at the Southern Pines police station, the town library, the cold and dark office or, in my case, a hotel room Sunday night in Asheboro.
On Monday, with power restored at my house in Seven Lakes West, we turned my dining room table into a newsroom annex of sorts. There, on Monday and Tuesday I, Abbi and Scene editor Laura Douglass were able to pull the paper together and take all the feeds from the reporters.
Producing a newspaper in a massive power outage was not just the work of the newsroom, though.
On Saturday night, our network of carriers were in the process of fulfilling their routes when the power went out. They had to finish that work in the dark and then drive across Moore County delivering in total darkness.
For the Wednesday paper, ads had to be created remotely. Then we worked with our printing partner in Fayetteville to print the paper earlier — 1 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. — so our carriers could deliver in some daylight and not run afoul of the county-imposed 9 p.m. deadline.
In addition, to show their support for their community, our colleagues in advertising, accounting, the magazines and First Flight marketing agency stepped up and offered to go around town with stacks of newspapers offering them for free to people.
By Wednesday, with power restored and running on little more than adrenaline, we were all grateful and appreciative of the work everyone had done, the support for each other and the outpouring of well wishes from the community.
I and publisher David Woronoff fielded dozens of calls and received an equal number of emails in recent days from you complimenting and congratulating the staff’s efforts to keep you informed and updated. We are gratified, though, again, we do not go into this endeavoring to be thanked and patted on the back.
The Pilot is a business, first and foremost; we have bills to pay and payroll to meet. But David and I firmly believe that The Pilot has a responsibility of public service to Moore County.
That idea sometimes works against financial interests. Last Sunday morning, as the day and the magnitude of this story dawned on us, we quickly chose to lower the subscription paywall on thepilot.com, ensuring everyone could stay updated for free on the substation attacks as information developed.
That decision didn’t just mean “giving away” information. Since the subscription service was down — and it remains down for the moment — it also meant that our current digital subscribers coming up for renewal weren’t able to renew their subscriptions, because the computer was telling them, basically, there was nothing to subscribe to.
So not only were we not making money on this move, we were losing subscription revenue. That said, we suffer a short-term pain for long-term gain. We know our current subscribers will work their way back to us. And if you aren’t a subscriber to the print paper or digital access, we hope we’ve proved our value to you in the past week.
The Pilot has been serving this community for 102 years and it has been — and remains — a locally owned business. While many communities across this state and country see their local newspapers wither, The Pilot retains a vim and vigor found in few other places.
Moore County has been an international story this past week. We’ve had all the “big boy” media types here. Whether in times of crisis or periods of normalcy, The Pilot remains here for this community long after everyone else has gone.
In the middle of the maelstrom last week, I did an interview with The Washington Post about how The Pilot was continuing to serve its mission. The reporter ended her story this way:
“On Wednesday, the power came back on at the office. The staff spent the day tracking how many homes and businesses had regained power, reporting on a law enforcement news conference and brainstorming additional angles to pursue.
“They’ll be on the story, Nagy said, for as long as it is a story.
“‘We don’t have anywhere to go home,’ he said. ‘We are home.’”
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
