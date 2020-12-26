The Pilot has identified its Newsmaker of the Year as The Pivot. That certainly reflects many aspects of my life experience over the past 10 months.
We started the year like any other, with big plans for travel. And this year we also had faraway friends who planned to travel to see us.
The year got off to a good start with a couple of friends from Delaware stopping in for a quick visit. And then I accompanied my wife to Myrtle Beach, where she received the Carolinas Country Music Association’s Sweet Tea Award before a crowd of hundreds for her organization’s efforts to improve the lives of children.
We had plans to go to Charleston, but I suggested waiting until the weather was a little better. What a misjudgment that was. With the arrival of COVID, no trip to Charleston. Plus, planned trips to Florida and the Yorkshire Dales in England fell off the calendar. Visits from friends living in Australia, Texas and California failed to materialize.
Of course, in the big scheme of things, canceling or postponing trips — a significant pivot for us — really did not cause our world to float off its axis.
The pivot that really impacted us occurred four days after our dog Emmie died. I received a phone call that my mother had fallen and broken her hip. The next day, I was on my way to Pennsylvania to care for Dad while Mom had surgery and then moved to rehab.
We had been through accidents and recovery before, but now we had COVID to cause another series of pivots. So after a short while in rehab, the facility got hit with an outbreak of COVID. We moved Mom out within days, and I continued her physical therapy at her home while isolating her from my father until the necessary tests came back negative.
However, even as she recovered, the virus continued to rage on, and we realized that our options were suddenly very different. Since she would now have difficulty caring for my dad, who suffers from dementia, we would have to make other arrangements. Normally this would involve either hiring someone to come in to take care of them in their home or moving them into a facility. But with COVID, both those options were potentially life threatening.
So they moved in with us here in North Carolina. Quite a pivot at our house after being empty nesters for over a dozen years.
Another pivot came when my son and our beloved daughter-in-law announced that they were expecting a baby. Normally we would have spent a lot of time with them over the next nine months, but we pivoted to remote contact. This pivot became more pronounced when an uneventful pregnancy was followed by an overly eventful labor and delivery. So instead of being physically there for them following this potentially life-threatening process, we have had to content ourselves with texting or calling with supportive words. I have yet to meet or hold my granddaughter.
Besides these pivots, we have also abandoned any direct physical contact with our friends. Previously we got together every Friday night with a close group of friends. Now it has been 10 months since we have had anyone socially in our house. Quite a pivot for us, who love to entertain and thrive on these friendships. They are why we moved back to the Sandhills.
Among these friends, one of them has been battling cancer. Again, instead of being able to be there directly for him, we have had to pivot to distanced interactions that leave us feeling like we are not doing enough.
And then there is the biggest pivot of all. As we have been taking these extraordinary efforts to protect our family and friends, we would normally have expected that our fellow Americans would all be pulling together to keep each other safe and healthy.
Instead, in the cruelest pivot, we have had to witness our country men and women pivoting away from each other, away from caring for each other, away from science and rational thought into some type of dystopian world where a significant number of Americans are also pivoting away from the very democracy that has made America great in the first place by pursuing fantasies of election fraud. One can only hope that this is, at worst, the penultimate pivot, and not the final act of a dying society.
Kyle Sonnenberg, who served as Southern Pines town manager from 1988 to 2004, has returned in retirement after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
