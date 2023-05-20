Nature abhors a vacuum, but apparently it loves a ceiling fan.
Last weekend, my wife looked out the window onto the back porch and noticed a bird perched atop the ceiling fan. Directly below the fan, on the porch itself, were the early makings of what surely is becoming a nest. Or maybe it’s already become a nest. It’s hard to see, but they look like early birds, so perhaps they’ve been getting up at sunrise and resuming their little construction project.
The nest, if they followed through with nature’s blueprint, is pretty tough to see from the ground, which is the point, I guess. If my big-brain mammalian self can’t see it from my elevated position, surely any lower-to-the-ground four-leggers aren’t likely to detect it, or reach it unless they think to scale the baker’s rack along the one wall.
No neighborhood is totally safe from break-ins, I reckon.
Either way, we are flattered that, of all the back porch ceiling fans, they deemed this a possible place to set up parenthood. However, we are also flustered, because they’ve eyed their little maternity ward right where I walk out to get to the back porch grill.
That’s right, our birdie bridal suite is right above where I bring out the trays of chicken, oiled and sauced and prepped for cooking and consumption. It’s like setting up a labor and delivery ward right next to a slaughter house. Somehow, I am a little unsettled that the first smells these baby birds may encounter are going to be those of their distant avian aunts dressed up in a soy and ginger marinade.
In our two years in Seven Lakes West, we’ve seen a fair bit of wildlife running through the backyard. We sit along what appears to be a nature corridor for deer, which saunter by somewhat regularly and unguardedly. I’m OK with them in the backyard, but last year they took to the front and helped themselves to our knock-out roses and hydrangeas. Not cool.
We also get visited periodically by foxes, a couple of whom have looked pretty scruffy. One decided to curl up and take a snooze in the pine straw within plain sight just outside my property line, almost like he’d seen the property boundary markers and chosen accordingly.
I clapped my hands and banged a pot to startle Mr. Fox away. He drew a deep breath, sighed and snuggled into the straw. In the morning, he was gone.
The critters I’m OK with. I’d prefer they stay away from using our landscaping as their buffet, but I’m all right sharing the neighborhood with them. Actually, it’s really more them sharing it with us, right?
Catherine and I debated briefly whether to allow the birds to continue their nesting or simply turn the fan on low and gently urge them to seek cover elsewhere.
But messages come in all shapes and sizes. I reckon you have to recognize the compliment the universe sometimes tries to pay you.
I hope our sparrow tenants are successful in their nesting and egg laying. Maybe soon we, like in the Bob Marley song, will have three little birds pitched by our doorstep, singing sweet songs. “Don’t worry ’bout a thing, ’cause every little thing gonna be all right.” We could do with that.
