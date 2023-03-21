Should we make daylight saving time (DST) permanent? Or maybe eliminate it altogether?
Personally, as I know I’ve written a time or two in years past, I would be happy with either alternative — just so we could do away with this crazy and disruptive semiannual routine of switching back and forth between them.
But again this year, Congress seems politically unable to move in either direction — though most Americans agree it’s time for a change. Just ask Dan Diamond, who wrote a lengthy article in the March 9 edition of The Washington Post in anticipation of this year’s spring switcheroo — which took place on March 12, the Sunday before last.
“Once again,” he wrote, “Americans will set their clocks forward an hour — teeing up more evening sunshine but also a few days of confused circadian rhythms, missed appointments and groggy mornings from coast to coast. And once again, the lawmaker known as the ‘Sun King’ is vowing that this can be the year that Congress ends the nation’s much- maligned, twice-yearly time changes.”
Or not.
The “Sun King” reference is to Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), one of the sponsors of a bipartisan bill that would allow states to pass legislation locking in permanent DST. This would make it possible for them to “spring forward one final time and never to fall back again,” as The Post’s Diamond wrote.
But the bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act and pushed by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, probably faces a rough go, according to experts on the topic. It may face the same fate as a nearly identical bill that the Senate approved in a surprisingly unanimous vote a year ago — but which then bogged down and died in the House.
“The twice-yearly time change has long vexed Americans, who generally say in surveys that they want to do away with it, but aren’t unified on how to replace it,” The Post wrote. “Studies have also shown a greater risk of heart attacks, strokes and traffic accidents in the days immediately after a time change.”
I can really identify with that — not because I’ve suffered any strokes or had any wrecks, but because of how it disrupts my sometimes admittedly compulsive daily routines, throwing me seriously out of kilter for a couple of days.
And it’s not just me. A few years ago, the American Academy of Medicine called for an end to DST out of concern about the resulting “sleep disruption and scheduling stress and biorhythm disruption” it produces. Growing research, the Academy said, has shown that the time changes produce “deleterious effects on health and safety.”
Perhaps the twice-yearly time change made a little more sense in decades past — when millions of Americans lived on farms and needed to make maximum use of sunlight. Or during World Wars I and II, when it was referred to as “war time” and supposedly had some kind of positive effect on the efficiency of troops.
And here in Moore County, one factor may be what The Post article describes as “golf course owners who want to maximize hours that players can spend on the links.”
But I’m sorry. Whatever our reasons may be, we need to remember that no time change ever produces another second of daylight. All it does is disrupt millions of lives. You want regular time? Fine. You want daylight time? No prob. But let’s just choose one or the other — and stop this senseless and unhealthy shoving of all of us back and forth between them. OK?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
