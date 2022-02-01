As we move into 2022, let us focus on something concrete which most folks in the county can get behind: maintaining the unique ambience of Moore County.
Regardless of your political bent, cultural background, race or ethnicity, I am sure a preponderance of Moore residents could unite under that banner. This effort would protect our water, forest critters, longleaf pines, capture carbon from the atmosphere and enable individuals and the county to be a little more resilient. I am talking about the proliferation of farms and homesteads.
A unique opportunity is before us. The pandemic has spurred a great migration. Droves of our fellow citizens are fleeing cities and suburbs for rural environs in search of personal freedom and self-sufficiency. There is a right way to manage this migration. We must first arm ourselves with the facts to ensure success.
Spoiler alert: There is no housing shortage in this county. That is a talking point created by real estate agents and developers. There are no homeless camps in the towns and nary a vagabond roaming the streets looking for a place to live. There is, however, a shortage of new farmers to take the reins of existing farms.
Subdivisions, with their tightly packed homes, do not make money for the county. In fact, they cost the county money. A decade ago, Dr. Mitch Renkow of N.C. State conducted an analysis of the economic impacts of commercial, agricultural and major subdivisions.
His work has profound conclusions. It found that commercial use has the greatest positive impact, at $3.44 in revenue for every dollar it consumes in public services. Next was agricultural, at $1.62 in revenue for every dollar it consumes in services. Finally, there are major subdivisions, which contribute $0.74 for every dollar they consume. Simply put, they cause property tax increases.
Stay anchored. Read the 2013 County Land Use Plan. It is a document to be lauded for its stated purpose: “preserve the county’s historical, natural, and cultural character.” It is a comprehensive roadmap to successful development.
I encourage everyone to get outside of the Southern Pines/Aberdeen/Pinehurst “cantonment area” and drive the “back 40” of the county. Take N.C. 705, NC’s Pottery Highway and eat at Cagle’s Diner. Visit the House in the Horseshoe and the areas along the Deep River. Take N.C. 211 out to Eagle Springs and Samarcand. These are the country lanes and small towns which draw folks here.
This ambience is worth protecting. While you are out and about, note the amount of farmland for sale and consider purchasing your little piece of heaven on Earth.
While my goal is to preserve farmland, I am also a realist. The population of the country is growing, and people need places to live, yet they do not have a right to move to Moore County and destroy what makes it livable. So, a better solution is to develop acreage communities where they can establish a farm or homestead.
The proliferation of the internet and growth in agritourism make the family farm a viable option again. Additionally, the pandemic demonstrated that global markets are not resilient. “Buy Local” is no longer an advertising slogan. There are legitimate concerns about food safety and security.
Now is the time to also “Grow Local.” Additionally, trees and grass are the most efficient solar panels and capture great amounts of carbon from the atmosphere. They don’t grow well under asphalt and concrete.
Any herbivores or omnivores on the land are great composters for all that carbon, which in turn creates new soil for our county. However, none of this is possible if we continue to turn viable farmland into subdivisions.
Let us also learn from history. The success of the Greek city-state was due to the proliferation of land ownership through small family farms of about 7-10 acres. After 200 years of this successful paradigm, the leaders of the city-state abandoned family farms and saw its own demise.
I was encouraged recently while attending the first county Planning Board meeting of the new year. The first rezoning request on the docket was one which actually created more rural agriculture land. This is a good sign for the county. I am also encouraged at the number of new entrants to this lifestyle of community-based sustainability. They are learning from the last two years and taking matters into their own hands.
By all means, continue to increase the density of homes within the limits of municipalities to solve the “housing shortage.”
Keep the townhouses in town. But allow for the proliferation of family farms which directly benefit the entire community (natural and manmade) and which support the stated goals of the county’s land-use plan for sustainable growth. Happy Homestead Hunting!
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
This all sounds good but will it work? It's been estimated that Moore County's population will grow to 130,000 by 2030 and 150,000 by 2050. With that, if it happens, will certainly come 12,000 new homes by 2030 and another 9,000 new homes beyond that by 2050. As you mentioned, homes create a deficit of about 26 cents on the dollar vs. tax money required to provide services. With that development will come commercial development such as shopping centers, professional offices, gas stations, etc., maybe even an industrial development or 2, or 3 to provide jobs for the growing population or maybe even their kids. That development will also attempt to balance the shortfall in tax revenue vs. cost of services that would result from exclusively residential development. The triangle will continue to move south because N.C. does have a pretty decent business environment. Like it or not, I don't think you will recognize Moore County in 30 years. Friends have related stories to me about the rural nature of Cary that once was. Might that not be Moore County's future? If this is not to be, maybe there needs to be a strict moratorium on new residential construction which might need to continue for years and years to come?
John Misiaszek
