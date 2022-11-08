Deadline realities require me to write this before I know the results of yesterday’s election. So please permit me to hold forth on a few other local topics, mostly campaign-related.
First: Is it just my imagination, or have there been more garish candidate signs cluttering up so many otherwise pretty Moore County landscapes than in previous off-year campaigns? I mean, so many of them have been distracting drivers around our already-crowded Traffic Circle that you have to wonder if they haven’t created safety problems.
I also wonder: Do any of those annoying pieces of campaign litter ever really change any minds? If anything, might they even turn some exasperated drivers (or downtown foot traffic) against some of those ever-present political litterbugs?
I probably should know the answer to the next question, but: Whose responsibility is it to remove and dispose of all those thousands of signs after the election is over, anyway? Are the candidates and their supporters all expected to clean up the mess they’ve created? Or do the rest of us have to pay county and municipal employees to perform that time-consuming chore?
Less seriously: What’s the deal with the several local candidates this time around who have chosen to emphasize their first names on their signs? I mean, we’re talking: “KEN Benway.” “PAULINE Bruno.” ROLLIE Sampson.” No big deal, but what’s with that? Can you imagine, “DONALD Trump”? “JOE Biden”? “DWIGHT Eisenhower”?
One other question before I shut up about the signs: In partisan races these days, why do so few of the posted ads mention the important matter of the candidate’s party affiliation? Somewhere, shouldn’t they mention “Republican” or “Democrat”?
OK. Enough. Moving on to some unrelated local topics recently reported on by The Pilot:
n Good for the Southern Pines Town Council for asking an out-of-town consulting firm to have another go at its proposed design for a new town logo.
The submitted version is dominated by a graphic that supposedly represents “the longleaf pine cone, a long-standing symbol of the area.” Good idea. But to me, the rejected version looks less like a pine cone than it does a sliced cantaloupe or something.
And while we’re on the subject: I’m not wild about the slogan: “Deeply Rooted — Towering Spirit.” Doesn’t exactly grab me or capture the character of our unique community, does it? Surely we can do better than that.
n Speaking of doing better: I’m so glad to read about the progress the town of Aberdeen is making toward the construction of a new public library. I know the old Page Memorial in the downtown has a certain sentimental value. But every time I drive by it (and especially the few times I have actually entered it), I can’t believe how surprisingly tiny and inadequately equipped it is.
The good people of Aberdeen deserve something more than that. And it looks like they’ll be getting it one of these days with the completion of a project involving a total renovation and modification of an old wholesale grocery building on North Pine Street. Yay!
nLastly: Though it’s really none of my business, since we don’t live in Pinehurst, I can’t help thinking the Village Council has shrunk from adequately addressing an admittedly difficult and vexing question: what to do about the short-term-rental problem and its profoundly negative result.
In effect, this disruptive trend seems to have had the effect of turning several hundred previously quiet, long-term residential homes into something resembling a bunch of Airbnb’s full of noisy, often late-partying, constantly shifting paying guests who come and go every few weeks and could care less about the long-term quality of life in that legendary community.
After a year of often spirited debate, the Village Council has finally settled on a “compromise” that rules out any new short-term rentals — but allows the 500 existing STR’s to keep rocking along as “noncomforming uses.”
Again, it’s not an easy question. But is that really the best answer?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
