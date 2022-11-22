OK, Dear Reader. It’s Thanksgiving Eve — time to inflict on you another arbitrary and very personal list of things for which this old dude is grateful:
The multiple, undeserved blessings of having a wife like Brenda — not to mention two sons like Jacob and Benjamin and a daughter like Kate, all three of whom are now scattered to various distant locations.
The outstanding health care provided to both Brenda and me in the past year, when each of us had issues that were handled with wonderful professionalism.
The good fortune, as of this year, of having lived in Southern Pines for a quarter-century — and having become a North Carolinian fully a half-century ago. (Wow! Time does fly, doesn’t it?). The gift of living in a community with such a remarkably vibrant downtown — at a time when so many others all over the state and nation are in danger of withering away. The interesting way that the communities of Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen have of sustaining such distinctly different personalities while all bumped up so snugly against each other.
The excellent service that The Pilot, under the leadership of Publisher David Woronoff, continues to provide to its fortunate readers. And this at a time when so appallingly many local newspapers are no longer able to perform such a function — assuming they’re still surviving at all.
The lively discussion and good fellowship enjoyed at the Pine Crest Inn every month for several years now by our dozen-member breakfast bunch, known as Junto — named after a similar group formed a few centuries ago by this guy named Benjamin Franklin.
The pleasure of having shared our family home on Weymouth Road for 16 years with a sweet little half-Siamese cat named Lily, who departed for cat heaven a couple of weeks ago. (Now we’re down to one feline and two canines — one of which, unfortunately, is also quite aged and unwell.)
Speaking of pets: The excellent opportunity for dogs to enjoy the exercise and fellowship (or confrontation) at the Moore Humane Society’s Pooch Park in the Pines, out near the airport.
The results of the recent elections at the national level, which turned out to be a great deal more moderate and less extreme than expected. (Of course, now we’ll no doubt have to put up with endless conflict between two legislative branches dominated by different parties.)
A Senior Breakfast (French toast, link sausage and egg over easy) from Sizzlin’ Steak or Eggs in Aberdeen. Lunch at the Ice Cream Parlor in Southern Pines. And dinner (not all on the same day!) at Drum & Quill in Pinehurst.
The TV quiz shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” to which Brenda and I have been helplessly addicted for several decades now.
The Chapel Hill NPR radio station WUNC (91.5 FM), to which I’ve also been addicted for so much of my adult life — except during fundraising week.
My status as an Army veteran — and the wonderful VA Medical Center over near Fayetteville, which this year endowed me with a new set of hearing aids whose quality and technological detail are simply unbelievable.
The treasured privilege of getting to share my journalistic experiences and insights (if any) with so many bright journalism students up at UNC-Chapel Hill over the past 15 or so years — until the end of this year’s spring semester, when the time came to hang it up. I still miss that most rewarding twice-weekly experience — though not all that driving back and forth.
The strikingly colorful murals recently added to two buildings in Moore County — one in Southern Pines and the other up in Robbins. Much more fun to look at than just a bunch of bricks or concrete.
A hospital (FirstHealth Moore Regional) that continues to win state and national awards.
The relatively low levels of coronavirus now prevailing locally and nationally. (Keep your fingers crossed.)
The continued honor and pleasure of singing in the bass section of the choir at our beloved Emmanuel Episcopal Church, under the skilled leadership of Homer Ferguson.
OK. More than enough. Last but certainly not least, is you, Dear Reader. Thanks for indulging me in this yet again, and have a happy Thanksgiving!
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
