In George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” four ministries guaranteed Oceania’s status quo.
The Ministry of “Love” created and maintained fear of criticizing the government. “Truth” dispensed propaganda and rewrote history. And “Plenty” limited resources for public use to sustain the Ministry of “Peace” — which ensured perpetual war against Eastasia.
Does it seem to you that America is hopelessly mired in endless, forever, perpetual war(s)? Have a look at these, courtesy of the Brown University Watson Institute:
- 1947-1991: Cold War with Russia, no direct conflict for fear of “mutually assured destruction.” Cost: $9 trillion.
- 1950-53: Korean War, $30 billion; 40,000 U.S. troops dead
- 1964-1975: Vietnam, $168 billion; 58,200 dead
- 1982-84: Lebanon, 262 dead
- 1992-94: Somalia, 19 dead
- 2001-present: Afghanistan and Pakistan, $2.26 trillion, 2,442 dead
- 2003-2011 and 2014-present: Iraq, $1.7 trillion as of March 2013 and 4,580 dead
- 2015-present: Libya and Syria.
Costs don’t include inflation, or direct and future expenses for 20,066 veterans wounded in Afghanistan. There were conflicting or no reliable records for costs in Lebanon and Somalia, or for war dead in Libya and Syria.
Do you ever silently ask yourself, “What the hell are we doing there?” but are reluctant to vocalize it for fear of appearing unpatriotic?
During the Revolutionary War (1775-83), Civil War (1861-65), Spanish-American War (1898), World War I (1917-18), and World War II (1941-45), objectives were clear and understandable. Congress deliberated and authorized the wars. Citizens got behind it. American troops got in, and accomplished objectives. And got out. Now what?
Remember Iraq’s nonexistent WMDs? How about Afghanistan? Our 2001 objective was to settle scores with Osama bin Laden. We did on May 2, 2011, but we’re still there. Why?
One reason is that the American public was consistently lied to about our Mideast wars, as it was about Vietnam. Americans were told in August 1964 that war with Vietnam was justified by a supposed attack on two American ships in the Tonkin Gulf near northern Vietnam. In truth, President Truman had involved America as early as 1950 by secretly financing France’s colonial war there.
Both Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy expanded that involvement, and Johnson began planning “overt war a full year before the depth of U.S. involvement was publicly revealed.” Those revelations came after Daniel Ellsberg leaked top secret documents to the press, and The New York Times and The Washington Post won the right to publish them in a 1971 Supreme Court decision. As you may remember, Ellsberg was the guy whose psychiatrist’s office was burglarized at Nixon’s behest, to search for evidence to discredit Ellsberg.
Twenty years after 58,200 U.S. troops died in Vietnam, Robert McNamara, secretary of defense under Johnson and Kennedy during Vietnam, said, “We were just wrong, both military leaders and civilian leaders, in failing to recognize the nature of the conflict and failing to recognize early on that the strategy we were following would not accomplish our objective.” Wrong, yes, but what objective?
Similarly, The Washington Post fought three years via the Freedom of Information Act to secure data proving the government’s pronouncements that the Afghanistan War was winnable were nothing but lies. The data resulted from government interviews of key players in the war.
John Sopko, head of the office that conducted the interviews, said, “The American people have constantly been lied to.” Interviewee three-star Army general Douglas Lute: “We didn’t have the foggiest notion of what we were undertaking.” Interviewee colonel and senior counterinsurgency adviser to U.S. military commanders Bob Crowley: “Every data point was altered to present the best picture possible. Surveys, for instance, were totally unreliable but reinforced that everything we were doing was right.”
The Cato Institute says top military leaders in Afghanistan consistently misled the public: “Gen. Joseph Dunford (2013) talked about ‘the inevitability of our success.’ David Petraeus (2011) said that American forces had ‘reversed the momentum of the Taliban.’ Gen. Stanley McChrystal (2010) predicted that ‘success is still achievable.’ Gen. David McKiernan (2008) insisted that ‘we are not losing in Afghanistan.’”
On April 14, President Biden said all U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021. But then, he said, “We have to track and disrupt terrorist networks and operations that spread far beyond Afghanistan since 9/11. (We’ll) be much more formidable to threat adversaries and competitors over the long term, if we fight the battles for the next 20 years, not the last one.” Does that sound to you like an end to endless war?
Personally, I believe there’s no higher priority than protecting the American people, and a strong military is essential. To that end, my father (Marines), uncle (Navy), another uncle (101st Airborne) served in WWII. Later, I served with the 82nd Airborne.
However, I believe our government should only enter well thought-out conflicts with understandable objectives. And it should never lie to America.
Else, rename itself from Department of “Defense” to “War” Department, as known from 1789-1947. Better yet, change to the Ministry of Peace.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
(2) comments
“Deroy Murdock: Trump’s 4 Nobel Peace Prize nominations show he’s a peacemaker — not warmonger as critics claim. Despite the left’s caricature of Trump as a mad bomber, he has started no new wars”
This is an excellent article, accurate as far as it goes, but it doesn't convey the indefensible destruction, carnage and suffering that we have caused, and continue to cause, in order to maintain the oligarchs pursuit of profit and power. They, and I define 'they' as the cabal of men and women, and their sycophants, who control the systems of violence, have no respect for the USA citizen and who will continue to lie to us. Not since WWII have we fought a legitimate conflict. Not one. Millions, that's millions, of men, women, and children have been ground up in our effort to make the world conform to a catastrophic world vision. Understandably, there being only so much the USA citizen's consciousness can handle, and the limitations of a column, Michael did not have space to mention the crushing sanctions we currently place on the Balkans, Belarus, Burundi, Central African Republic, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Nicaragua, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine/Russia, Venezuela, Yemen, and Zimbabwe. My bet is that it won't be long before someone beats Madeleine Albright's record of 500,000 dead babies in Iraq. Now these morons want to test China. (Sorry Michael - want to see if I can make the crickets chirp.)
