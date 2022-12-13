I did not go to the Downtown Divas drag show at the Sunrise Dec. 3; Darling Husband and I had other plans. I see no harm in drag shows any more than I see harm in karaoke or wearing almost nothing to be a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. Well, actually I find putting women on display as “girlies” to ogle a lot more disturbing than men in drag.
I stay away from sports that objectify women, but I am not yelling and swearing to make my point. I simply do not go.
Spending some time pondering the ire this show brought forth, I found myself wondering if the angry non-fans were going to be hitting the ABC stores because so many alcoholics pass through those doors. Some men drink to the point of beating their wives and kids — is that not a place to put your ire?
Traffic accidents are often caused by exceeding the posted speed limit and that has become almost a sport in itself around here. I dare say there is a family or two missing a Mom or Dad or even kids from traffic fatalities and yet …. crickets.
There are white signs to tell you how fast to go and we now just don’t care. We are in a selfish mode of redefining speed on a whim. Turn signals come free with every car but it is much more fun, I guess, to see the fear in the eyes of the other driver as you change lanes suddenly.
But I see no protests to protect the lives of children at the effect of all this random nonsense.
But back to the drag show, which really has a rich history in the UK and Europe as a form of entertainment. Women were not allowed to be actors for hundreds of years, so guys in drag were the women in every show. Like every form of entertainment, there are performers with taste and some without. Louis C.K. is not someone I am paying money to see but many do and have the right to.
Watching men and women pretend to hurl and hurt one another in “wrestling” seems like a colossal waste of time and money. “Real” boxing may take skill and stamina and certainly a lot of training, but watching two men try to ruin the brain of the other so that their wives end up feeding them like babies in a few years — not my thing. But I do not see these folks protesting that either.
And then there are the “men’s clubs’ locally which I assume are strip joints or lap dancing or some form of male voyeurism that probably does not pay well nor have a pension/health plan for the women performing there. But no protests by this group that I know of.
So when it comes to what is really a problem around Moore County I would say: domestic violence, drugs and alcohol, sexual abuse, reckless driving, illegal guns and human trafficking.
Men who dress up to amuse us and themselves, who invite you to come to a show or not are not even on my list of things that do harm to children and society.
If the Proud Boys or whomever wish to save children, they may wish to actually meet with experts in the field of child growth and health. They and their cohorts may wish to find out what things are actually happening day to day that need our vital attention. The odd movie or play is not our enemy. Breaking laws, ignoring real dangers, turning a blind eye to poverty and need — these are our enemies.
The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge two children huddled beneath his cloak and says:
“This boy is Ignorance. This girl is Want. Beware them both, but most of all beware this boy.”
Ignorance and Want are things to rally to erase. There is more than one type of ignorance abroad in this land and it seems to taste sweeter with violence or vulgarity of action.
If you don’t want to go see a show or a sport, don’t. But beware Ignorance and Want, for it is they that lay the path for our future.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.