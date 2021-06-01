I think it’s finally time to reveal some of the dirty little secrets that motivate the immoral policies of Moore County school board members David Hensley and Robert Levy.
The dirty little secret is that the public education sector is the fourth largest industry in the United States. It was worth over $800 billion in 2020. Private schools have only grabbed 10 percent of that and they want it all. That’s $ 700 billion of taxpayer money left for the taking.
Hensley and Levy want parents to move their children to taxpayer-subsidized schools that would be owned or operated by for-profit corporations and tax-exempt churches. Is there a conflict of interest that the leaders of their political party sit in top board positions of the very charter schools that would financially benefit from their policies? Is it possible that, with billions of dollars in play, the dirty little secret is only about greed?
Or is it about the indoctrination of our children?
Mr. Levy and Mr. Hensley like to talk about “liberal” indoctrination.
But what do the most subsidized North Carolina charter and private schools think about actual indoctrination?
- Fayetteville Christian Academy (which received $620,000 of taxpayer money in 2020) teaches that “those who are not saved are lost unto the resurrection of damnation.”
- Living Water Christian School ($383,000) wants their students to “defend” their beliefs, because “all people have sinned and lost their ability to live for the Glory of God.” They believe that “mankind is not in any sense the product of evolution.”
- Temple Baptist School in Asheville ($323,000) requires parents to pledge to keep their children from “carnal movies and TV programs, rock music, dancing, and worldly literature.”
- Victory Christian School in Elizabeth City ($288,000) assures prospective parents that their child will not be exposed to “humanistic secular philosophies.”
- Bailey’s Grove Baptist School in Asheboro ($258,000) has as its official motto: “Indoctrinate. Separate. Educate.”
- Faith Christian Academy in Goldsboro ($245,000) requires students and parents to refrain from listening to rock ’n’ roll, country, R&B, rap, hip-hop or Christian music that violates biblical principles.
- Gorman Christian Academy in Durham ($67,000) professes that those who don’t agree with them will spend eternity in Hell.
Many of these schools subscribe to what’s called The Abecka curriculum, which also has some interesting ideas you might want to know about:
- “All persons inherit a depraved nature and are lost sinners in need of salvation.”
- “Eternal hell was created for Satan, his demons, and people who do not believe in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation” and “the lost will spend eternal damnation in a literal lake of fire.”
- “Men shall cut their hair so it does not come over the ears, eyebrows, or collar. Sideburns should be no longer than the middle of the ear.”
- “Young ladies should dress in a manner that others will focus on the face and particularly the eyes, for some say, the eyes are the mirror of the soul.”
This is what Mr. Hensley and Mr. Levy see as the absence of indoctrination. If you’re not willing to abide by these Critical Religious Theories, maybe public school is a better choice.
It’s no coincidence that the misconceptions Mr. Hensley and Mr. Levy promote come from national policy factories like The American Legislative Executive Council (ALEC), The Heritage Foundation, The Federalist and even Pensacola Christian College. Does anyone believe that these national organizations care about Moore County?
Hensley and Levy are so misguided that they want us to believe some massive conspiracy called Critical Race Theory is behind the “liberal” indoctrination created by the new social studies curriculum. They believe that DPI has been rushing these standards and it probably seems that way because they just started paying attention.
In fact, DPI started working on these revisions in 2019.
They fail to acknowledge that Critical Race Theory is not critical of race, it is critical of theory — but just the word “critical” makes them shiver.
While Critical Race Theory has nothing to do with these new standards, it simply recognizes that prejudice is not a relic of the past but a normal element of every society. It suggests that the impact of race is not only found in the bad acts of bad individuals but is more likely to be the unintended consequences of uninformed choices.
Critical Race Theory proposes that if education ignores race it is not demonstrating “colorblindness” but is stuck clinging to the existing biased structures.
Mr. Levy likes to talk about “E pluribus, Unum” — a lot. But it’s clear that he doesn’t understand what it means. He would prefer that we just drop the “E pluribus” because he doesn’t get that “E pluribus” is how we got to the “Unum” part.
That’s called history. But who were “the many”? Was it many communities, many political systems, many religious beliefs? Mr. Levy doesn’t want those questions asked because he doesn’t want students to understand that America was built by the pluribus.
These school board members believe the only good indoctrination is their indoctrination.
Lowell Simon is a West End resident.
Thank you for making the CRT more understandable. I've been trying to study it and it is difficult to decipher but I think your explanation is very clear. It's not about separating people or accusing people but about understanding the way prejudicial thinking has affected so much of society. I like everything you said.
