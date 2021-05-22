Dinnertime at the Smith house: Judee: “Ponzi article? Like when Congress spends zillions and passes the bill to the next generation?”
Michael: “Um, close. Perhaps two infamous scammers’ lives can elucidate.”
On April 14, a resident of the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner died after serving just 11 years of his sentence. Since he was 71 when he entered, he would have been 221 had he served out his 150-year sentence. And since he had no assets, he was $170 billion short of the restitution he was ordered to pay.
His name, of course, was Bernie Madoff, undisputed king of scams.
But the undisputed eponym for Bernie’s pyramid-like financial scheme is “Ponzi.” If unacquainted with Mr. Ponzi, allow me to introduce the pint-sized scoundrel.
He was born Carlo (Italian Charles) Ponzi in Parma, Italy, in 1882. Growing up, in lieu of studying academics, Charles studied stealing and forgery.
To escape Italian law, his parents packed him off to America. Ashore, Ponzi did odd jobs till hired as a clerk at a bank in Montreal, Canada. Duties included handling international wire money transfers, and straightaway, Charles was caught stealing.
Following his Canadian prison years, Ponzi moved to Boston and became a devotee of “520 percent” Miller, a Brooklyn bookkeeper who relieved investors of $1 million. The scheme Ponzi perfected involved postage stamp purchases and European currency fluctuations.
He promised investors up to 50 percent returns within 45 days and managed to sucker in 40,000 Bostonians. Actually, zero investments were ever made. Rather, funds from each new “investor” went partly to pay prior investors’ returns but mostly into Ponzi’s bank account. Thus, the eponym “Ponzi scheme.”
Ponzi lived large in a very large mansion with servants. He traveled in a custom-built limo. Life was good — until his publicity agent decided he could earn more by publishing a report revealing that Ponzi was broke and owed $4.5 million.
That disclosure led to a government audit of Ponzi’s books that showed him actually $7 million ($105,950,800 in 2021 dollars) in the red.
Following 13 years as a guest in federal and state prisons, Ponzi moved to Florida, where he sold swampland as investment grade property.
Ultimately, Ponzi was deported to Italy. There, he finagled a job in Mussolini’s finance ministry. There he was caught stealing funds. And there he fled to Brazil with suitcases stuffed with cash.
Ponzi died dead broke in Rio de Janeiro in 1949. Had he lived long enough he would have been exceedingly proud of one Bernard Lawrence “Bernie” Madoff. In Madoff’s world, however, Ponzi would have been small potatoes.
Unlike Ponzi, Madoff knew huge Ponzi-like return promises would sound “too-good-to-be-true” warning bells among today’s investors. Rather, he reeled in “investors” with offers of 2-to-3 percentage points beyond normal returns. Moreover, Madoff rejected particular investors, so as to create a patina of exclusivity.
Legitimacy was also established with monthly statements, showing company valuations of $60 billion.
Every statement was bogus. Madoff, being a broker-dealer, was entitled to keep confidential his own stock transaction records. Not one transaction was made during Madoff’s 17-year run.
Part of new investments paid returns to prior investors. The remainder went into Madoff’s Chase Manhattan Bank account. By 2008, Madoff’s personal net assets totaled $823 million.
The savviest of the investment world were included among the hoodwinked. The Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC was among the top 10 firms on Wall Street. And Madoff’s services were roundly welcomed. He even served three times as director of the NASDAQ stock index.
The magnitude of the scam was staggering. Over 37,000 entrusted Madoff with an estimated $36 billion.
Not all were bamboozled. Financial analyst Harry Markopolos blew the whistle on Madoff to the Securities and Exchange Commission — five separate times.
On March 1, 2009, Steve Kroft interviewed Markopolos on “60 Minutes.”
Kroft: “How long did it take you to figure out something was wrong?”
Markopolos: “It took me five minutes to know that it was a fraud. As we know, markets go up and down, and his [Madoff’s] only went up.” In his book “No One Would Listen,” Markopolos said the SEC simply didn’t want to know.
Then, during the 2008 Great Recession, investors began demanding return of their investments. Madoff admitted to his brother that his company was a “total empty sham.”
SEC “action” came after Madoff’s own two sons turned him in.
He was sentenced on March 12, 2009. Since, the government has recovered and paid to Madoff’s victims almost half of their losses.
Footnote: Ponzi “artists” rarely show remorse. Here, for example, was Charles Ponzi’s sentiments: “Even if they never got anything for it, it was cheap at that price. Without malice aforethought I had given them the best show that was ever staged in their territory since the landing of the Pilgrims!”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.