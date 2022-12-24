Tim had been tending the sheep two kilometers from his cottage when (his great- grandfather) arrived. Hearing his father’s whistle, 14-year-old Tim signaled his border collie, Millie, to herd the sheep to the adjoining field. He pulled his woolen cap down tight over his long red hair, then set off at full speed, his wiry body weaving down the hill, leaping over rivulets, hurdling low stone fences, skirting thorny patches of yellow gorse, deftly dodging field patties left by their sheep and their few cows. Tim loved this part of the day, the running part, the part where the day’s chores were done and he was free, free to ramble up and down the hills, imagining that one afternoon a sea-borne breeze would lift him among the seagulls, soaring high above the green-gray tapestry of field, stone, and sea below him. He would dip and glide, alone and weightless.”

Above is a passage from the opening pages of “On the Run,” my recently completed novel about an Irish teenager who is forced to leave Ireland in 1982 and live with relatives in Queens, New York because his father has been wrongly arrested as an IRA terrorist at the Northern Ireland border. Tim overcomes bullying, beatings and loneliness at his new high school until a dedicated coach discovers his extraordinary speed and not only trains Tim to a championship caliber but helps him grow in strength, courage and self-esteem.

