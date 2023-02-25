The first kicker hit me last week when I got a weather alert on my phone.
Check that: It was my weather app pushing out a “pollen alert.” In mid-February. No sooner had the Valentine’s candy gone to clearance as the flora in our lives thought it was time to spring to life.
For those of you new to North Carolina, welcome to early spring, one of 12 seasons we have here in the Old North State.
That’s not me saying it, that’s science, or at least the smart-aleck scientists with the North Carolina State Climate Office. In its January analysis wrapping up the weather of 2022 — January being the season of annual retrospectives — the office’s look-back was filled with all the usual data-heavy analysis of temperatures, precipitation and comparisons to norms.
But then someone got a little cheeky. Stuck in the middle of this analysis is a slide titled “North Carolina’s Seasons in 2022.” There are 12. Follow along:
- A small sliver of January includes the season “All of Them?” Those of us who have had to break out snow boots and sunscreen within the same week of January can understand.
- “Winter” then extends through the rest of January and into the early days of February.
- Most of February and early March is given over to “Early Spring,” which appears to be what we are in the throes of this past week. I’m sure I was not alone in turning on my air conditioning on Wednesday.
- March is the most active month of seasons. It devolves from “Early Spring” into “Second Winter,” then a brief season known as “Spring of Deception,” followed by “Third Winter.” Third Winter is the true curse of early flower planters and sunrise Easter Service goers. It is a cruel fate to wake up on Easter morning to 22 degrees and wilted annuals in the ground. Rebirth, my butt.
- Much of April is given over to “The Pollening,” but here in the Sandhills, one can make a good argument that the pine trees pop much earlier, leaving everything from our cars to our windowsills caked in a yellow mess. And God help us if a freak late snow is mixed in with the pollen. What do they say again about yellow snow?
- From “The Pollening,” according to N.C. climatologists, we move into “Spring!” That’s about 15 minutes long and weakly gives way to “Summer.” That occupies much of June, followed by July’s “Hell’s Front Porch.” That is us dripping with sweat as we walk from the parking lot into the Harris Teeter.
- Then comes that single day or two of “False Fall.” People walk around all day saying banal things like, “If this were always summer, it’d be awesome” and “I bet it’s like this in Michigan.” Yes, but it’s also 10-below-0 in Michigan beginning in late August.
- False Fall is followed by a long stretch of “Second Summer,” a season that can go well into October, when everyone is discovering new ways to use pumpkin in food. By mid- to late-October, the state moves into “Actual Fall,” a season that can take us up to about Christmas Eve.
- Closing out the year, for the final week of the year, is two seasons: “Brrrr!” and then, to close out, “Spring Again?”
T.S. Eliot believed April to be the cruelest month, but you now clearly see that they’re all cruel, at least in the way they play with our emotions and biorhythms and wardrobes. Is it sweater season or sweaty season? Answer: All of them!
I do appreciate the State Climate Office for taking the effort to inject a little humor into what we all can understand and appreciate is the whimsy of the weather. So far, this year seems to be tracking right along with 2022, which means I will be readying the snow shovels and my 18-pack trays of annuals. Because it’s a short walk to Hell’s Front Porch.
