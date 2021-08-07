In a recent editorial piece written by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, she reminded Alabamans and other Americans that the only thing that will keep us safe from the ravages of COVID-19 is the “true miracle” of the vaccine developed during the Trump administration under Operation Warp Speed, the vaccination that Donald Trump took last January.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Alabama, which has the lowest percentage of vaccinated citizens in the country, has increased by more than 400 percent in the last three weeks. Virtually everyone who is hospitalized there is not vaccinated. Only 37 percent of Alabamans are fully vaccinated. In a televised interview on July 27, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, University of Alabama Birmingham professor of medicine, said that “if you graph rates of vaccination coverage with hospitalization rates, you’ll see a completely inverse relation.”
Translation: The higher the vaccination rate in a state, the lower the hospitalization rate, and vice versa.
You may have seen reports of this Facebook post last week from Dr. Brytney Cobia, who is a hospitalist at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham: “I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections. One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late. A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same.”
Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the current director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the CDC). She has a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from Washington University in St. Louis. Her medical degree is from Johns Hopkins. She was chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School prior to going to the CDC. She also has a Master’s degree in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health. She knows stuff about viruses.
On July 22, Dr. Walensky issued a warning stating that the delta variant is one of the “most infectious respiratory viruses” that scientists know of. As of last week, delta variant cases accounted for approximately 83 percent of new infections in the U.S., and a majority of COVID deaths are in those who were unvaccinated.
She said, “Compared to the virus we had circulating initially in the United States at the start of the pandemic, the delta variant is more aggressive and much more transmissible than previously circulating strains. It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of and that I have seen in my 20-year career.”
Remember, this is a woman who knows a lot about this new strain, and she’s telling us that it spreads and infects us way better than the first version. She also said, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
One more bit of science for you from the medical community and the CDC. The longer this virus has the opportunity to mutate, the more likely it is that it will mutate into a strain that the vaccine doesn’t work on. That means, simply put, that we will all be up the creek without a paddle, and that those of us who chose to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities by getting the vaccine will all be in a worse, more vulnerable place.
So, the good news here is that North Carolina is better off in terms of the percentage of fully vaccinated citizens than Alabama. We’re at a whopping 46 percent — hardly Vermont at 85 percent. According to The Pilot on July 28, “The highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is fueling a rapid increase in cases throughout Moore County and across the state.”
C’mon, people. The only thing between us getting out of the pandemic or staying mired in it is if everyone gets vaccinated now, while we can still fight this virus with the “miracle’ that is the vaccine we have.
This is not about who anyone voted for, or dark moments in our history, or Bill Gates, or any other conspiracy. It’s all about science.
We didn’t have to be here. We could have lined up and all gotten vaccinated. It’s free and it’s readily available. We could have done better. Well, Oprah says when we know better, we do better. But it is about us — all of us — here and now, trying to stay well and get back to whatever normal is. We all need to get vaccinated — for our beloved, for the people who love us and for the greater good.
Michael Jordan is known for saying, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” Sure, he was talking about basketball and putting points on the board. The consequences of hesitating to take a shot meant you might lose the game, or let your team down.
In this case, not taking “the shot” might cost you or your loved ones to lose their lives. Seriously, are you willing to risk that?
Lynn Hancock is a retired teacher and elementary school principal. Prior to moving to Pinehurst, she wrote an opinion column twice a month for her local newspaper. She and everyone in her family are vaccinated, and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get a booster shot.
