Where do we go from here? The successful transfer of power to President Joseph R. Biden and his administration has been completed, albeit not easily.
What follows here is not intended to rehash wrong or right, what should or should not have been done or said, or to cast blame on one person or group or another. Enough of that has been done, and we as a nation must now move forward for the common good of all.
There is much for every segment of our nation, including Democrats, Republicans, corporations, big tech, and each of us as individuals, to consider in terms of the role it has played during the past 20 years, which is, in my opinion, when things began to change. This self-assessment is important to determine our next step forward.
Rebranding seems to be the operative word in our future. Corporations need to be more aware of their role in society and be more responsible without the government forcing their hand. It cannot be an atmosphere of how much can they get away with before being smacked down. Corporations — large and small — must pay their fair share of taxes. The Amazons of the world can no longer not contribute to the tax burden individuals share. Businesses must be aware of their impact on the environment and take steps to lessen their carbon footprint. And they must treat employees with respect.
Big Tech, and in particular social media, really kicked into high gear over the last decade. As well intentioned as it might have been, it is out of control. (Note to reader: Watch The Social Dilemma on Netflix).
I am aware of the slippery slope of censorship and am not advocating that. But social platforms need to exercise more self-control. They need to fully understand the impact they are having on society at large. They are not obligated to give every person or group a microphone to say anything they wish without regard to its effects.
The Republican Party also has a lot of work to do. First, it needs to decide if its future will be based on the principles of Donald Trump or those of Ronald Reagan. If, as a party, it prefers Trump, not much need be done as it is pretty much there already. But given this choice, I would bet a dollar to a donut most of the party would favor Reagan principles such as small government, states’ rights, lower taxes, less government spending, and free trade.
They would be a party that understands the need to compromise, but to stand by basic ideals. To get to this point, however, a significant step must be taken. The party of Trump must be expelled.
Groups like Q-Anon and other right wing conspiracy groups must be moved to the side rail and given no more credibility than they deserve. If this does not happen, there is a good chance the Grand Old Party could split wide open, with neither side strong enough to carry any election.
I am not opposed to a third national party, but this is not the way to achieve it.
As for the Democratic Party, it cannot assume that because it holds all the legislative power in Washington today, it will be like that down the road. If there is one constant, it is change. Power must be used wisely and not forced down the throat of the minority. Yes, majority rules, but as with the Republicans, compromise must be practiced.
Democrats must shed themselves of their left-wing socialist views and look more toward policies based on inclusive capitalism.
In recognizing the plight of the poor and truly respecting a struggling middle class, job creation must be paramount. We have tens of millions without health insurance, student loan debt is at an all-time high, more people need two and even three jobs just to get by. These people do not want to be a drain on society. They are not looking for a hand-out, but rather a hand up. National policies should reflect this.
Democratic positions such as “defunding the police” must stop. This was never meant to be what it has been interpreted as, but more emphasis must be placed on law enforcement training, criminal justice reform and equality under the law.
We have done a poor job of this to this point and it shows. Had we done better, the Black Lives Matter movement would not be as significant as it is. But for the time being, Black lives do matter, as do all lives. It is just that all too often, they have not.
And yes, there is also room for improvement for each one of us as individuals. If the insurrection in the Capitol showed anything, it was that our democracy, the very democracy that gives the right of peaceful protest to those who were there, is an extremely fragile concept that can be taken from us if we let it. It must be protected at all costs.
Political discourse and debate are hallmarks of our society. We must never lose that. But the time of disrespecting another person’s views, or of him or her as a person, has got to stop.
To those who get involved with debate of public issues, we need to understand that in most cases, the truth about a matter or a solution to a problem is probably between the two extreme ends of the spectrum. Politics is the art of compromise.
No one likes our current political atmosphere that has divided a nation, communities, friendships and even families. Steps to correct this must start with each of us. You can be part of the problem or part of the solution. Which will it be for you?
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
Pelosi is now two-for-two on unconstitutional, DOA efforts to impeach Donald Trump - what a legacy for her party of division and its illegitimate president. The biggest challenge for the two party establishments is to convince citizens to ever vote again, given the massive election fraud of last November, aided in large part by a phony pandemic. What’s the point in voting, or obeying any laws for that matter? Antifa/BLM “peaceful protesters” loot, burn and murder in Democrat-run cities and are urged to continue, according to illegitimate VP Harris who called them a “movement“ that should not stop. Fake President Biden calls Antifa an “idea”. The Antifa dude from Utah who led the Capitol break-in sure looked like more than an idea, Sleepy Joe. Yet the perpetrators who have incited all this violence remain in office. Include here our own Governor Roy Shutdown Cooper, who marched shoulder-to-shoulder with Antifa/BLM protesters and without a mask. No wonder that the new Office of President Trump is focusing on true election reform.
