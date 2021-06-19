My father died 25 years ago at the age of 82, after a three-year struggle with Alzheimer’s. He died in body, but he and I still communicate frequently, in dreams, in family stories — fearful, funny, and loving.
Rummaging through some papers in a box in my garage, I unexpectedly came across the eulogy I delivered at his funeral all those years ago. This is what I said:
“Anyone who knew my father (Bill Shaw) realized he had the normal human failings. He was perhaps more stubborn than the average person. When he got a notion in his head, it stayed there. His stubbornness was nowhere more obvious than in his clothing style. To be honest, he was, in the modern idiom, ‘sartorially challenged.’ Many times, before he left the house, outfitted in some unusual ensemble, my mother would sigh in disbelief: ‘Oh Bill, you’re not going to wear that, are you?’ He would reply: ‘Sure, what’s wrong with it?’
“What was wrong was the millions of sorry polyesters who sacrificed their lives to his suits, shirts and ties. What was wrong was the plaids doing mortal combat with the stripes. And his shirt pocket was no mere ornament. He fit more office supplies in his shirt pocket than most folks carry in their attaché cases. And when he bought a cheapo ‘Tie City’ tie, he knotted it once, only once. That way he could remove it by slipping the noose over his head and then hang it on the doorknob.
“But this was typical of my father; he consistently sacrificed form to function. He was never concerned with appearances. But what my father lacked in style, he more than made up for in substance. He was a man of unusual depth and strength of character. His family and friends will testify to his scrupulous honesty and fierce loyalty — an uncluttered sense of purpose and love of life fired his soul till his last day.
“He began working to help support his family through the Depression when he was 11 years old. He didn’t retire until he was 78. He pumped gas as a child; then he worked in his local A&P as a clerk and a delivery boy through high school.
“As a young man, he joined the New York City Fire Department. My father’s precinct was in Bedford-Stuyvesant; it averaged four alarms a day. The last fire he worked before seriously injuring his knee, he carried a 250 pound-ish woman over his shoulder down a fire ladder from the fourth story of a burning building.
While he was still a firefighter, he moonlighted as a wedding photographer. When he retired from the Fire Department and photography, he went back to school and got an associates degree, a stockbroker’s license, and took a job with Prudential Bache, working for them for more than 20 years.
“My father was a hard-working, independent, resourceful and talented man who never depended on anyone his whole life — except his high school sweetheart, my mother. She was his pillar, his bedrock. Their more than 55-year love affair is an example to all of us of how respectfulness and unselfish concern for the other can give a marriage permanence, joy and lasting love.
“Still, as hard as he worked, my father was never too busy to help others: his children and grandchildren; his neighbors; his co-workers; even those unknown people he saved from burning buildings. Once, walking one day with him when I was a child, he spotted an emergency situation on a parked city bus. A man had had a heart attack. My father told me to stay where I was, and he ran onto the bus, cleared people away, and administered CPR, saving the man’s life. He just walked away and never mentioned it — all in a day’s work. Or, rather, what you do if you’re human and have the courage to act rather than stand by.
“My father was the embodiment of the simple moral virtues. As we celebrate his life and death, we celebrate those virtues. We celebrate his self-sufficiency, his loyalty, his love of his family, his friends, his country and his God. We celebrate his endless good cheer and optimism and his unconcern with the trivial. We celebrate his utter dedication to what was decent and worthwhile.
“Finally, we celebrate the courage with which he lived his life, and the remarkable courage with which he faced the painful indignities of his final days. This was quite a man, this simple hero. He is our forever friend, and he will live always within us.”
Happy Father’s Day, Dad.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
