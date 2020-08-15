In each presidential election during the last decade, more than 2 million votes in North Carolina did not count.
If you voted for John McCain in 2012, your vote did not count. If you voted for Hillary Clinton in the last election, your vote did not matter.
The reason is because our state, like 47 others, gives all of our electoral votes to the statewide winner, no matter how close the vote. We falsely pretend that the majority winner represents the will of all voters. The non-majority votes are discarded.
Across the country, when the total votes are tallied, the assumed voice of “we the people” does not always matter. Historically, the national majority loser has frequently been elected. Donald Trump was elected but lost the popular vote by 2.9 million votes in 2016; George W. Bush lost by 543,816 in 2000; Benjamin Harrison lost by 95,713 in 1888; Rutherford B. Hayes lost by 264,292 in 1876; and John Quincy Adams lost by 44,804 in 1824.
The frequent defense of the Electoral College — that it flowed from the unassailable “wisdom of the Founding Fathers” — is not true. We should not ascribe infallibility to men who, at the time, excluded from the act of voting all women, people of color and, in many states, white men who did not own property.
Actually, the Electoral College was a system cobbled together in the final minutes of the 1787 constitutional convention. At the time, the method of all elections, for both state and federal offices, was done on a district basis within the state, with a multiplicity of results. It was assumed that voting by state districts would continue.
However, soon after the first election, some states reasoned that the favorite presidential candidate would have a much better chance of winning if all of the electors selected by their state were sure to vote for the winner within the state, something called a “general ticket” of electors pledged to a single candidate. Once one state took that strategy, the others felt compelled to follow suit in order to compete for the strongest influence in any presidential election.
When James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, two of the most important architects of the Constitution, saw the winner-take-all strategy being adopted, they protested. Both made it clear that such an approach violated the spirit of the Constitution.
According to Hamilton, the selection of the president should be made by the majority of all voters. Madison agreed, saying that when the Constitution was written, all of its authors assumed that individual electors would continue to be elected in the separate electoral districts of each state, and it was inconceivable a statewide winner-take-all ticket of electors would supplant the concept of local multiplicity.
However, Hamilton’s untimely death at the hands of Aaron Burr in 1804 prevented him from advancing his opposition. And, without an ally, Madison acquiesced in time to the inertia of political reality.
Today, voting in the Electoral College is a double frustration of democracy. First, by potentially awarding the presidency to the candidate who earns fewer votes among the people as a national whole, it violates the fundamental premise of democratic majority rule.
It is also an ironic fascination that before it vaulted him into the White House, Donald Trump excoriated the Electoral College. He wrote (by tweet, of course) on the 2012 election night: ‘“The Electoral College is a disaster for a democracy.” This view was because he believed that the Republican candidate — Mitt Romney, whom he admired at the time — might defeat President Barack Obama in the popular vote and yet lose the election in the Electoral College.
Secondly, the winner-take-all system contradicts the fundamental constitutional premise of “one person, one vote” firmly embraced by the Supreme Court in Baker v. Carr. In the Electoral College system, the value of your vote now depends on where you live. If you live in one of the half-dozen or so “battleground” states, it matters hugely. If you happen to live in a “safe state,” whether it be red or blue, as a vast majority of Americans do, it’s irrelevant. So what should we do in North Carolina, said to be a battleground state in 2020?
Why don’t we hire a bright lawyer to bring a suit against our state Board of Elections, under the due process and equal protection guarantees of the 14th Amendment, to require an apportionment of Electoral College votes cast for each candidate in the next presidential election? That way, everyone’s vote will count, everyone’s voice will be heard. Importantly, the case would not attack the Electoral College, which is a distinct part of the Constitution. It would only attack the way our state allocates its votes.
Spoiler alert: We would be joining efforts already underway in California, South Carolina, Massachusetts and Texas. Interesting: two red states and two blue states.
Don Tortorice is a former attorney and professor at the Law School of the College of William and Mary.
