All the self-improvement articles ever written could be thrown into a compactor and compressed into one simple set of rules to improve and simplify our lives: the 10 Commandments.
If we all complied with the 10 Commandments to the best of our abilities, most of our societies’ ills would be solved and our lives would be improved. That’s because the main point of the 10 Commandments is to cause us to transcend “self.”
Our rampant priority on “me, myself and I” is one of our world’s most destructive forces. According to the news blog Pourover.com: “We live in a culture obsessed with ‘self.’ If you need examples, just spend 30 seconds scrolling through social media, and you’ll see rampant narcissism, egomania, and pride.”
God’s self-improvement proclamations — the 10 Commandments — are more than enough to get us past our focus on self. But at the risk of being struck by lightning, a dose of “mom” can help too. Moms are, after all, a gift from God.
Mom’s wisdom supplementing the 10 Commandments couldn’t hurt, could it? I hope not, because getting struck by lightning would hurt.
Moms have a way of boiling down the thick “Thou shalt nots” into an easier-to-swallow elixir. The momism “What makes you so special?” is one example.
If we all obeyed the 10th Commandment — “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor” — I’d bet social media use would be at least halved. But we could virtually (pun intended) wipe out social media if we also complied with this momism: “Quit being ugly. If you don’t have something nice to say about someone, don’t say anything at all.”
But maybe that dog don’t hunt. Can the 10 Commandments make a difference if no one believes in them?
According to writer Adam Gabbatt in a recent column in The Guardian, “Churches are closing at rapid numbers in the U.S. as congregations dwindle across the country and a younger generation of Americans abandon Christianity altogether. As the U.S. adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing each year in the country.”
What Gabbatt reports may be true up North. But here, there seem to be Christian churches one right after another. The 10 Commandments — or at least the preaching of them — are not “closed” in the South.
Fayetteville’s I-295 comes to an end, transitioning to U.S. 13 at Bakers Swamp on the way to our nation’s “Hollerin’ Capital,” tiny Spivey’s Corner, at the junction of U.S. 13 and U.S. 421. Along that way, there’s a church every mile or so. In addition to houses of worship nestled in groves, their steeples peeking out above the trees and within sight of the highway but too far away to read their signboards, one will pass: Four Points Church of God; Center Baptist Church; McMillian Presbyterian Church; South River Community Church; Oak Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church; Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church; and Warren Free Will Baptist Chapel. Once you pass Baptist Chapel Road, you’ll come up on Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and finally the sign pointing the traveler to Roberts Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church up the road to the right a piece.
Past U.S. 421 at Spivey’s Corner, U.S. 13 changes from the Fayetteville Highway to the Newton Grove Highway. But in that mere 8 miles to Newton Grove, the highway takes one past at least eight more churches including: Shady Grove Original Free Will Baptist; Littlefield Missionary Baptist; Oak Grove Free Will Baptist; the World Church of Deliverance; the Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Inglesia Agua de Vida; the Confirming His Word Ministries Church; the House of Praise; and the Pentecostal church Iglesia Santidad el Principe de Paz.
All these many churches along U.S. 13 lead one to the confusing “Six Points” roundabout in the center of Newton Grove. It’s easy to miss one’s turn in that roundabout. But there’s one thing one cannot confuse or miss. That’s the fact that there are more churches in North Carolina — really throughout the South — than you can shake a stick at. Everywhere you go … everywhere you look … there’s another church.
This is, perhaps, not true over yonder and up North, if The Guardian is correct. But blessedly, churches are not just surviving here in the South. They seem to be thriving. On just one lonely highway, most of the U.S. 13 churches’ Sunday parking lots are full.
Sunday morning radio stations in the South, like WLWL (770 AM) in Rockingham, play gospel music like, “Lord, I hope this day is good.” Camp Lejeune’s Freedom Radio (1120 AM) breaks its normal music and advertising fare to broadcast the Swansboro United Methodist Church’s 11:30 a.m. service. Greenville’s WNCT (107.9 FM), in the midst of its Friday evening “Backseat Memories” program, has sponsored religious programming called the “Glory Train.”
We can be a rooster one day and a feather duster the next. So, I don’t mean to crow too loudly about our religion in the South. But look around. And listen.
Perhaps we’re blessed with more than just good weather and friendly people here. Add religion and a little more 10 Commandments “selflessness” to the mix. At least for now.
Sorry, Mom. That’s what makes us so special.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
