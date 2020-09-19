A recent letter writer to The Pilot noted how tiresome it becomes for folks to relocate to our beloved South then subject Southerners to pontifical lectures about Southern slavery and ancillary sins, past and present.
Well, it’s that First Amendment thing; it guarantees free speech.
But free speech does not require bad form. Imagine that, for some unfathomable reason, a Southerner retired and moved North. Then, immediately after touchdown, he/she launched a diatribe about the host region’s well-documented support for slavery and insidious systemic and structural economic inequality. That right there would be called “bad form.”
Bad form has become an art form for writers who use it to shift the focus “away” from the North.
Still, focusing on our transgressions helped us change for the better. To illustrate, regionally, Southern schools are now the most integrated of the nation’s school systems. Northern schools, now far more segregated, are not “segregated.” No, they’re simply “separate” or “racially imbalanced.” In reality, Peoria, Illinois, schools are most segregated, but New York City is not far behind.
To be sure, there’s still plenty of bigotry going around in the South. But the South doesn’t own bigotry. Before Malcom X’s 1965 assassination, he said, “America is Mississippi. There’s no such thing as a Mason-Dixon line — it’s America. There’s no such thing as the South — it’s America. And the mistake that you and I make is letting these Northern crackers shift the weight to the Southern crackers.”
Malcom X was not an outlier. Before being assassinated in 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. said that America has always been torn between “a self in which she has proudly professed democracy and a self in which she has sadly practiced the antithesis of democracy.”
That antithetical “American” practice was framed as exclusively Southern and preserved by Northern mythology. The North fought the Civil War to end slavery; Jim Crow is Southern; the North never had a George Wallace; after 1865 and after WWII, the North was the land of economic equality for Southern Blacks — all part of the nonsense that enables the North to avoid facing up to its own past and present.
Lincoln was not principally motivated to end slavery, but to keep the union together. In August 1862, Lincoln famously wrote to the New York Tribune: “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves, I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone, I would also do that.”
African American Brian Purnell, professor at Bowdoin College, Maine’s oldest and most liberal, calls New York City the “capital of the Jim Crow North.” In fact, the term “Jim Crow” originated in 1830 when New York City’s white actor Thomas Dartmouth “Daddy” Rice performed minstrel routines as the fictional “Jim Crow,” a caricature of a clumsy, dimwitted Black slave. By 1838, Massachusetts’ Eastern Railroad had set aside a Jim Crow car for drunks; unsavory whites; and for Blacks.
It was 50 years later that Mississippi passed the first law explicitly mandating “equal but separate” accommodations for white and colored passengers on trains; and eight years after that when the Supreme Court of the land endorsed the practice in “Plessy v Ferguson.”
It is true that the North never had a George Wallace. “Segregation forever” — Wallace was a racist, but brutally honest about it.
The North, however, had Louise Day Hicks. Hicks, chair of a powerful school committee in Boston, gained national attention as leader of white resistance against integration of 13 schools there. She was every inch as intransigent as Wallace. She was also a hypocrite. “The important thing is that I know I’m not bigoted,” Hicks said. “To me that word means all the dreadful Southern segregationist Jim Crow business that’s always shocked and revolted me.”
To quote Malcolm X once more, “The North’s liberals have been for so long pointing accusing fingers at the South and getting away with it that they have fits when they are exposed as the world’s worst hypocrites.”
Perhaps the cruelest charade perpetrated by the North is its image as the jumping-off point for Southern Blacks seeking economic equality. Where most Blacks jumped was into the horrors of ghettos like Boston’s lower Roxbury; New York City’s Harlem, which filled — then spilled into Bedford-Stuyvesant; and South Side Chicago (still 93 percent Black and run by gangs for the past 100 years). Over-crowded, violent, poor, and devoid of what humans need most: hope.
Sure, George and Louise Jefferson moved on up to the Upper East Side of New York City with its current 2.7 percent Black population, average household income of $211,726.31, and median home value of $1,100,800. But then, everybody knew “The Jeffersons” was fiction.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
