Next year will be the 60th anniversary of my graduation from Boston College. June 14-16, 1963, was a brilliant sunny weekend in Chestnut Hill — three days filled with parties, processions and speeches by serious people about serious things.
The Commencement Ball was the glittery formal event. It featured the already outdated music of Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians, but that didn’t matter. A jug band would have been fine.
What I remember most now was my family’s presence. My father always arranged family occasions to mark rites of passage for my brother and me. He would typically rent out a back room at a local tavern and invite my aunts and uncles to celebrate our Communions, our confirmations, our school graduations. And my father, a photographer, always recorded the events with his camera. He spoke most eloquently through his camera.
For this graduation, my father led a caravan of relatives to witness my graduation. Besides my mom and dad, my Aunts Gertie, Vera, Mary and Adelaide were there. And my Great-aunt, Mary Furey.
Gertie was my godmother; my mother called her my “fairy godmother” because she always watched over me with patience and good humor. One day, when I was a child, Gertie took me to Easter Mass while my mother was helping prepare the family dinner at my grandmother’s house. As we were walking back from Mass, a pigeon flew low over Gertie and dropped an eagle-sized load on her Easter bonnet. Whatever “grace” my aunt earned from doing her “Easter duty” that morning was squandered by the string of ear-burning expletives she hurled at the incontinent and rude pigeon.
Like everyone in my family, Gertie enjoyed the occasional “highball.” One summer evening in the ‘50s, after she and able-bodied members of the family had spent the day doing sweaty construction work on the family bungalow, Gertie, still dressed in work shorts and a T-shirt, placed a lively record on the Victrola. Peppered by a few of those highballs, she started dancing. Not ballroom dancing or ballet. She pulled on her husband’s work boots, placed a colander on her head and swirled and kicked her heels around the room, laughing and howling in a rowdy stomp with her sister, Margaret, my mother.
Mary Furey was my great-aunt, sister to my father’s late mother, Marguerite. Everyone called her “Auntie.” Auntie was a 76-year-old spinster in 1963. She became my father’s de facto mother after his mother died when he was 9 years old.
Auntie, in fact, was a mother figure or more precisely, an “aunt figure” to everyone she met. She was a tall, soft-eyed woman with delicate skin and a sweet, kindly face. She worked as a seamstress from her early teens until her early 70s. In those later years, she stitched costumes for the Mitch Miller television show. After decades of stitching, her fingers were permanently gnarled and her fingertips were irreversibly cracked, stone-hard calluses.
Her kindness and generosity were legendary and totally unselfconscious. She always dismissed her sweet gestures as “nothing at all.” She would visit my brother and me every holiday with fancy seasonal gift baskets from “Schraftt’s” — chocolate Easter bunnies and yellow marshmallow chicks; cardboard jack-o-lanterns filled with jelly beans, candy corn; solid chocolate Santas, assorted sizes of peppermint candy canes and marshmallow snowmen.
To deliver these treats, Auntie left her sixth-floor walkup apartment in the Bronx and took three trains and a bus — a 90-minute trip — to our apartment in Brooklyn. Almost every time she arrived, she would say, “I met the nicest person on the train today.” She may have, but they most certainly did. Her pleasant, almost beatific face showed not a trace of her tough life, as though pain had softened her smile and loss had made her more gracious.
My diploma hangs prominently on my office wall, mounted and laminated on a handsome piece of cedar. My father was eager to memorialize the paper in this dignified fashion. I have grown accustomed to its presence in my everyday life.
Recently, however, tucked away in a box in my garage, I found the album of photos that my father curated from that day in June 1963. It was both heartwarming and sad to see after all these years, those well-dressed people, their faces smiling in the sun. All gone now. There I am soaking up the presence of these loved ones. Pride of place. These people cared enough about me to take a long trip. For me. Me.
But as I looked at their faces with older eyes, these images caught by my father’s camera took on a new perspective and quickened a new thought:
My relatives were also there for themselves.
For themselves. Simple enough. I was the first member of more than two centuries of poor Irish and one coal-mining Yorkshireman to ever graduate from college. My people were poor tenant farmers, servants, coal miners, ditch diggers, dock workers and other manual laborers. All of them were desperate immigrants who traveled to America in the middle of the 19th century and lived in poverty, struggling to reach even the lower middle class.
So, from this long line, I was the first to graduate from college. Trapped, as they were, by class, prejudice and poverty, they scuffled and survived. But because of them, I got to wear graduation robes. And in their bones, they knew it. Finally, I know it. That graduation was a triumph of time and will for them, and it was my good fortune to be part of it.
I took some photos from that album and pasted them on the diploma on my wall. It looks strange, but it tells the whole tale, and it will stay that way. For me. For them. For us.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
