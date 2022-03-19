This can’t be happening, not in a 21st century country known for its culture and patriotism. Who would bomb a maternity hospital, old-age homes? Who would shoot citizens, point blank, as they flee down a neighborhood street?
We know the answer. How? Through on-the-scene reports, some from women journalists, others from men who, having experienced it all for decades, fight back tears: That would be NBC’s Lester Holt, CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
I haven’t seen a newsman cry since Walter Cronkite, after announcing JFK’s death.
Obviously, the networks have pushed many envelopes to cover the humanitarian tragedy caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The prohibition against showing dead bodies, gone. Bloody corpses, including faces, of a mother and two children lying by the road appeared every hour. Dead Russian soldiers, not retrieved by fellow combatants, lay on a bridge long enough to be covered with snow.
They looked like snow sculptures.
Equally horrific were the heartbreaking interviews of Ukrainians awaiting transport out of their beloved country. Were it a movie, the audience might cry. This isn’t a movie. The reaction: stunned silence. Many Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded for black anda white photos of children packed into railroad cars, their faces pressed flat against the window, their little hands waving goodbye to fathers they may never see again. This conjures freight trains headed for concentration camps, packed with families headed for extermination, except these trains are at least headed for the safety of the West.
Another oft-repeated image: the wizened face of an old woman suffering from dementia, suddenly displaced from her familiar room, her caregivers. She starts to wail.
I could not watch the evacuation of an orphanage housing disabled teens going … where? How many babies have been born without medical assistance during evacuations? How many bones broken and hearts attacked?
This is a rich opportunity for photo and narrative journalism. Catch the image of the man with a kitten named Simba peeking out from his zippered jacket; the small dog wrapped in a blanket, transported in a shopping bag. The steam rising from a paper cup of tea clutched with dirty hands.
Who would know except from these reports that so many ordinary Ukrainians speak some English? Photos show that refugees newborn to near-death aren’t from famine-ravaged African villages. They wear puffy, colorful coats and knit hats. Watching them pull roller bags, text on cellphones we can more than sympathize, even empathize. We can relate. Which belongings would I stuff into a small suitcase or backpack? Food, clothing or photos? What does it feel like to shiver all night on a camp cot or the floor, go a week without a hot shower or a proper meal? Wait in line for the bathroom, if there is one? Feel the desperation of being separated from a husband, parent, best friend? Hear the cry of babies needing a bottle or dry diaper?
And those are the lucky ones who survived shelling.
As the camera panned across an apartment building with a side sheared off, I recalled the condo complex in Florida that collapsed, trapping and killing 98 residents. Rescue teams from as far as Israel worked for a month to find survivors, then recover bodies. Here, no crews approached dozens of similar buildings.
Documenting a war in words and photos is an art. Now, with digital technology the world — except Russians themselves — stands as more than a spectator. Videos allow us to feel the cold, experience the hunger, the pain. Thanks to interactive maps, Westerners have learned Eastern Europe geography.
We observe, in awe, the patriotism that brings the Ukrainian diaspora running home to help, even if help means stirring a cauldron of borscht (beet soup) instead of shooting a gun.
How do I know this? Because some reporter kept looking until he or she found the volunteer stirring the borscht, the U.S. Army veteran who bought a one-way ticket to Poland, then volunteered to train recruits. Another reporter struggled to talk a few feet from those bloody corpses of mother and children, saying, “We can’t, we shouldn’t look away.” Cable news decided the image of lowering body bags (one partially open, revealing the legs of its occupant) into a mass grave had probative value.
Sure, these familiar network faces wear the most fashionable parkas. Their advance teams find hotels and food. Except for a few like Clarissa Ward and Matthew Chance, they fly home after a few days. But you can’t deny their bravery.
Now, sadly, one has been killed by the Russians: Peabody Award winner Brent Renaud, a freelance videographer who had been published in The New York Times was known for capturing suffering with a lens.
Looming larger each day is the possibility of chemical or nuclear involvement. Remember the photo of the mushroom cloud hanging 20,000 feet over Nagasaki? The “Hiroshima Maidens” with disfigured faces immortalized by the press?
I’m wondering what icon will emerge this time.
It was Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman who coined the phrase “War is hell.” The Civil War was the first hell documented by photos. They are brutal, especially the battleground ones.
But, somehow, nothing like this, where horrors are reflected not only in the eyes of teenage soldiers, but in the tears of bent and wrinkled grandmas viewed in high resolution on laptops, cellphones and TV screens.
This can’t be happening. But the media proves it is.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
