Today’s discussions concerning short-term rentals in Pinehurst miss the point. The debate should be about the future of the village of Pinehurst and whether it is to be primarily residential in nature or commercial/tourist.
The current short-term rental discussion is the tail wagging the dog. But in 10 years, most residential property will be owned by people not living in Pinehurst if short-term rentals are allowed to continue in single-family residential neighborhoods.
Our future is commercial/tourist if short-term rentals are permitted in single-family residential neighborhoods within our beautiful village of Pinehurst. Most current residents would say “no” if asked whether they would like to live next door to a short-term rental.
I offer some evidence below of what it is like to live next to a short-term rental:
I have lived full time in Pinehurst since 2005 and have tried to contribute to Pinehurst in a positive manner. The owner of the short-term rental next to me lives in Buffalo and visits rarely. The house was purchased in July 2021.
This airbnb.com link — https://bit.ly/3UbawVE — advertises the commercial short-term rental next to me. I’ve also included in this column a photo of our once-lovely neighborhood and what it will look like if short-term rentals are permitted in our single-family residential neighborhoods.
A year ago, this house was a charming two-bedroom home on a beautiful piece of property. Today it is a four-bedroom, seven-bed commercial business.
Why would a full-time resident buy a home next to a short-term rental hotel offering overnight lodging for a fee? Would you like to live next to this house? Would any member of the Village Council want to live next to this commercial business?
Did any of us expect this would be our future when we bought our homes in Pinehurst? What is the right thing to do?
The same week that my neighbor’s house was sold, the new owner started the makeover from a charming single-family residence to a commercial business. The lovely two-bedroom home on a single level was converted to a four-bedroom, seven bed, 10-guest hotel.
These hotels do not belong in single-family residential neighborhoods. The absentee owner clearly does not care what his neighbors think. Money is the overwhelming motivation here. The overnight lodging, for a fee, is $600/night. In June, July and August, there were roughly three rentals each month and three nights stay on average. That comes to $5,400 per month or $16,200 for three months.
We should all be working together to retain our beautiful single-family residential neighborhoods if our vision of the future retains our residential heritage. But if our vision is dominated by commerce/tourism, we can abandon our residential neighborhoods and allow commercial activity anywhere in Pinehurst.
We should all be involved in these discussions and decision-making.
