Social media apps are corrupting the fabric of American society. This past April, Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist at New York University’s Stern School of Business, published about that subject in theatlantic.com. His article was entitled “Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid.”
Haidt’s article spotlights how liberals misuse social media to punish anyone rejecting “woke” ideology.
“Criticize ‘wokeness’ and be labeled as a racist, transphobe.” Haidt says the ability to send something “viral,” with the tools of virality, “likes, shares, retweets, to ‘cancel’ different thinkers has largely silenced key university professors.”
“Conservatives misuse SM,” Haidt says, “to generate support and generate lies.”
Can you imagine the spread of misinformation about the 2020 election without social media? Moderate conservatives, who but for threat from social media might challenge political-right wonkiness, have, as well, been silenced by similar tactics.
Such actions and social media users at each end of the political spectrum reflect a lack of intelligent thought. Democracy cannot survive where people fear speaking up.
James Robert Flynn left us valuable insight into human intelligence before his death in 2020. Flynn, a New Zealand philosopher, studied “increases” in intelligence, globally, since 1904, when intelligence began to be measured by the Stanford-Binet and Wechsler intelligence tests.
Flynn found that IQ increased by about 3 points per decade. He theorized that “as society became more technical, human intellectual abilities expanded to meet the challenge” — until 2020. Then it stopped. Why?
Theories abound, but recent studies at Brown and Columbia universities show that “babies born during the pandemic have lost 22 points in IQ, or the equivalent of 70 years of IQ gains.”
Earlylearningnation.com theorizes that IQ loss is tied to parents paying less attention to babies and more attention to digital gadgets. Pew Research Center says that, since the onset of the pandemic, “nearly one-third of adults report they are now online ‘almost constantly.’”
Among social scientists, there is growing suspicion that it’s social media that’s making us dumber. In 2021, Pew Research reported that “ seven in 10 Americans now use social media sites.” Yet, about the same percentage says social media “have a mostly negative effect on the way things are going in the U.S. today.”
“How” social media hook so many Americans are secrets closely guarded by the various platforms. But in late 2021, whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, offered the U.S. Senate insight.
All 2.9 billion Facebook users have some 200 “traits” attached to their profile — data volunteered or inferred from users’ inputs by Facebook algorithms.
Haugen says Facebook algorithms are not the usual hard-coded, mini programs. Rather, they’re machine-learning algorithms, and they do just that. They learn from users’ likes, shares and posts.
Haugen explains that the algorithms “learn to feed users content they favor, including misinformation and extremism, then recommend extremists groups through ‘Discover’ and ‘Groups You Should Join.’”
Karen Hao, an American journalist and data scientist for The Wall Street Journal, says Facebook’s algorithms were designed to attract people to outrageous or titillating content.
Hany Farid, professor at the University of California agrees, saying, “When you’re in the business of maximizing engagement, you’re not interested in truth.”
What SM are interested in is more dollars paid by more companies for more advertisements seen by more users.
In April, social scientists at Max Planck Institute released the most comprehensive review to date of how social media affect democratic societies. Their data show that these platforms “amplify political polarization, foment populism and spread misinformation.”
Jonathan Haidt worries that humans’ tendency to favor data verifying their biases perfectly meshes with social media platforms’ ability to deliver them.
And Yale psychologist Molly Crockett says social media make it beguilingly easy to join a mob. Crockett says, “The normal forces that might stop us from joining an outrage mob are attenuated when we can’t see the person’s face.”
None of this is lost on Congress. Last month, the House Oversight and Reform Committee formally requested that eight social media platforms turn over “information about threats to federal law enforcement officials and how they combat the violent posts.”
Good luck with that. They’ve tried before, but social media have always found a way to avoid complying. They hide behind the First Amendment guarantees of free speech. And they hide behind the anachronistic 1996 Communications Decency Act, which exempts social media platforms from liability for users’ posts.
Social media in the formative years — back before the “likes,” before the shares, before the retweets, were simply different. They were benign communication utilities, somewhat like the telephone. Now they are like a loaded gun pointing at our way of life.
In fact, that’s exactly what Chris Wetherell said after having programmed the retweet icon, then seeing his first Twitter mob use his creation.
Wetherell said he regrets what he created to this day: “We might have just handed a 4-year-old a loaded weapon.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
I'm not sure whether Mr. Smith intentionally only named Facebook and Twitter in this article about the media using algorithms to direct users toward content. But all digital media does it, including Fox, the Wall Street Journal (owned by the same parent company), and MSN, just to name a few. It is no surprise, of course, since their goal is to make profits.
