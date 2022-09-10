Wait a minute. My remote’s on the fritz. Instead of accessing CNN I’m getting some new drama streaming from Hulu, maybe Netflix. OK, I’ll watch for a while. Maybe it’s better than the real news, rife with tragedies, disasters and venomous politics.
This prime-time soap opera deals with a Central or South American banana republic controlled by shady potentate, El Donaldo. He lives at Scanti-Ago, a pink-and-gilt palace by the sea, dotted with tropical fauna and flora. Here, guests from many nations, some not altogether upstanding, are invited to view the splendor his questionably gotten wealth supports. With these guests come employees who mingle with the house staff, among them …who knows?
What transpires is a plot with more twists and plunges than the Coney Island roller coaster.
When the opposition party regained control of the government, El Donaldo fled the rightful presidential residence and retreated to his own Disneyland version. Just in case he ever needed leverage, Donaldo retained some sensitive — VERY sensitive — documents, which he stored among press releases and fake Time magazine covers featuring him as a Nobel laureate.
Well of course! What good would wife Mylanta’s to-do list be?
He couldn’t blame underlings for this obfuscation since some documents were found in his desk drawer, in his designated office.
We’re not talking about love letters to Chinese or North Korean heads of state. More like an episode of “Homeland” where “assets” for the CIA, FBI and other agencies are named, along with their tradecraft.
Suddenly, the danger becomes more suited to James Bond than Miss Marple.
Naturally, these documents were marked Top Secret, which should have made them easier to identify and return, when so requested.
Or easier to steal.
Suddenly, inspiration (probably initiated by a sycophant or son-in-law) struck.
“I will wave my magic Scotty Cameron 009 putter (retails for $9,500) over the documents and, now declassified, their sensitive information will just melt into the hibiscus-perfumed air,” Donaldo failed to proclaim. At which his valet, barber, shoe-shiner, chauffeur and Colonel Sanders look-alike ran for cover, giggling.
Don’t giggle so fast, guys. The Great Blondie has been known to off-ramp blame to the nearest fall guy. Soon, instead of giggling, you may be wriggling.
So far, the best defense MAGA-MAN has mustered is an offense: “How dare they spread my precious documents on the floor for a staged photo! I’m counter charging those nasty raiders with desecration.”
Well, sir, you’d better see if the printer who created fake Time covers is up to attempting a fake law diploma because you’ve been going through barristers like Popeye goes through spinach. We learned from turncoat Michael Cohen that loyalty cannot be purchased. The last defender compared the kerfuffle re documents to an overdue library book. Priceless, especially since El Donaldo has left a string of overdue bills/fines from Atlantic City to kingdom come.
Sad, sad situation … but not uncommon. Desperation spawns aberrant behavior, a situation played out in films, when an aging star attempts a comeback or a con-man pastor selling brimstone pockets the proceeds.
But this time El Donaldo got lucky. He got caught. Think what might have happened if a shady guest bribed a lowly employee to access the office and its contents. What if the documents were found, photographed or stolen, sold to the enemy? What if the operatives, their covers blown, were apprehended, tortured, held hostage?
Who would the world blame?
This whole debacle is exactly what we didn’t need right now, with an investigation of the Jan. 6th insurrection underway. With floods and fires, daily shootings, monkeypox, inflation and flight cancellations dominating the news. It smells rotten. It smacks of neglect, disregard for the safety of American citizens and the agencies charged with protecting them.
The DOJ and its courts, judges, lawyers, pundits debate whether this neglect constitutes a crime and if so, whether to bring the person or people responsible to justice — a no-brainer for anybody but a former president.
At least direct consequences have not been identified. Not yet. Which doesn’t mean El Donaldo can breathe easy in his gold-plated flamingo-infested, air-conditioned palace by the sea. Because when gripped by the wrong hands, even a Scotty Cameron 009 isn’t guaranteed to sink a putt.
