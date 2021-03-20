Pope Francis recently visited Iraq. This trip brought together leaders of the two most populous religions in the world: Christianity and Islam.
The pope’s goal was to explore paths of peace, to discuss the possibility that these two powerful religions might cooperate in bringing peace to this war-torn part of the world. There was apparently no effort by either side to discuss theology or to try to convert the other group, more of a “Let’s just see if we can work together to dampen the violence among these warring factions” strategy.
The history of world religions is one of conflict and bloodshed. In the 11th and 12th centuries, Christians launched crusades into Israel to drive out the occupying Muslim Arabs. In the process, they slaughtered not only the Muslims but also myriad Jews who just got in their way.
A few centuries later, the Catholic Church generated an inquisition to drive out many who called themselves Christians but who may not have held to certain beliefs that the Church held to be essential. These heretics were cruelly punished, and often put to death. The Far East also followed this pattern of conflict between Muslims and Hindus.
The challenge facing religious cooperation is that nearly every faith believes that its understanding about God is the only correct one. Christians assert that their God verbally inspired the Bible, while Muslims affirm the same about the Quran. Mormons maintain that God spoke the words of the Book of Mormon directly to Joseph Smith. All seem to be adamant that you cannot be a true believer unless you accept the truth of our specific holy book.
Pope Francis was hoping to encourage the Middle East Muslims to join him in acts of love and compassion and peace. Basically he is trying to model the adage that says, “Actions speak louder than words.”
Christians have developed a theology that says that unless a person believes in Jesus, one cannot be saved and go to heaven. But as you read the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ ministry, he talks much more about how you must live than what you must believe. As he went about Galilee, he reached out to the poor and the sick and the blind, and performed acts of healing and compassion without requiring them to confess a specific belief about him.
When one blind man was asked about who had restored his sight, he said, “I don’t know; all I can say is that once I was blind, but now I can see.”
One survey I heard about said that the prayer most frequently prayed is for world peace. I suspect that this is Pope Francis’ daily petition.
What could be accomplished if all religions put legs to their peace prayers, and laid aside their claims that they alone have the only path to God? Wouldn’t God begin to respond to our pleas by working through our peacemaking activities in Earth-shaking ways? “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall inherit the Earth.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.