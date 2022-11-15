The word “epiphany” has multiple meanings and applications, from the personal to religious, through festive, psychological and political.
On the 12th day of Christmas, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 1915, for example, Mary Agnes Hanlon had an epiphany when her sixth child arrived. It was her daughter, Margaret, my wonderful mother.
Until recently, Jan. 6 had always seemed like a day to celebrate, and not just because it marked the occasion of my mother’s birth. It has historically been associated with both religious and secular festivities.
In Christianity, it marks the day when the Three Wise Men — the Magi — followed the eastern star to Bethlehem to venerate the Christ child, the newborn King of the Jews.
Jan. 6 is also “Twelfth Night,” a joyous, secular occasion on the social calendar, especially in Britain. Coming as it does in the dead of winter, and 12 nights after the solemnities of Christmas, Twelfth Night calls forth a Dionysian spirit of mirth — a time for parties, dancing and practical jokes.
Even traditional foods matched the festive spirit and included anything spicy or hot, like ginger snaps, spiced ale and a hot and spicy punch called a wassail, according to Mandy Barrow’s “Christmas in Britain.” Many hosts served a rich and dense fruitcake that traditionally contained a “bean.” Whoever got the bean became the “King or Queen of the Bean” and everyone had to do what the King or Queen told them to do.
Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night itself is filled with comic disguises, surprises, music, dancing, drinking and practical jokes. His bibulous and rowdy Sir Toby Belch epitomizes this spirit when he upbraids the puritanical killjoy, Malvolio, for trying to constrain Belch’s drinking party: “Dost thou think, because thou art virtuous, there shall be no more cakes and ale.”
But “epiphany” has a second broader meaning than the festive and celebratory, this one denoting a sudden, intuitive grasp of reality, some perception caused by a significant or striking event.
Each of the stories in James Joyce’s “Dubliners,” for example, features a darker version of an epiphany, wherein a central character is awakened suddenly, intuitively to a vivid and often painful understanding of his or her own spiritual “paralysis.”
The young boy in “Araby” planned a first date with Mangan’s beautiful sister at the amusement park, but he spent so much time begging money from his uncle that he arrived late, missing his date. As the lights of the bazaar went out, the boy agonizes: “Gazing up into the darkness I saw myself as a creature driven and derided by vanity; and my eyes burned with anguish and anger.”
Gabriel, the prideful husband in “The Dead,” was insensitive to his wife, Gretta’s, deep pain stirred by an old song that reminded her of Michael Furey, a Galway boy she had loved when she was young.
The boy had left his sickbed to see her one cold night because Gretta was leaving Galway. Shivering in the cold, he told her he did not want to live without her (and he did, in fact, die a week later). Gabriel was initially jealous of this memory because her sadness diverted her attention from him and ruined his plans for a romantic evening. However, after Gretta cried herself to sleep, Gabriel was overcome in the silence as he recognized his own shallow nature:
“Better pass boldly into that other world, in the full glory of some passion, than fade and wither dismally with age. He thought of how she who lay beside him had locked in her heart for so many years that image of her lover’s eyes when he had told her that he did not wish to live. Generous tears filled Gabriel’s eyes. He had never felt like that himself towards any woman, but he knew that such a feeling must be love.”
In his “Journey of the Magi,” T.S. Eliot imagines one king’s struggle to understand the meaning of the harsh journey to Bethlehem, the epiphany itself. Was it…
“Birth or Death? There was birth, certainly,/We had evidence and no doubt. I had seen birth and death,/But had thought they were different; this Birth was/Hard and bitter agony for us, like Death our death./We returned to our palaces, these Kingdoms,/But no longer at ease here, in the old dispensation,/With an alien people clutching their gods./I should be glad of another death.” Eliot’s poem rejoices in the death of the old “dispensation” and the new birth of Christianity.
America had an epiphany of its own on Jan, 6 2021. But was it birth or death?
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
