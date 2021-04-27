Last week, Sandhills broke ground for its new nursing education building. As you might imagine, in this modern age it will be a technological marvel. It will have the equipment and the simulation technology we will need to train our nurses — and our radiographers, surgical technologists, medical lab technicians, etc. — in a more efficient manner, thus enabling us to send FirstHealth and other local health care providers a larger pool of highly trained medical professionals.
The building is called Foundation Hall, a name chosen by Stan and Jean Bradshaw, whose philanthropy has made possible many of the building’s features. The core of the funding for the project came from the bond issue that you, the voters, approved in 2018. But Stan and Jean chose that name because their gift had come from the Bradshaw Family Foundation, but also because they believe, as I do, that the Sandhills Community College Foundation needs to be recognized for the important role it plays in the life of our college.
I can get into the specifics of the Sandhills Foundation at another time, but suffice it to say that, thanks to its work, most students come to Sandhills for free, and the college guarantees that no student will ever have to leave because of an inability to pay college-related bills.
The Foundation makes possible the college’s faculty and staff sabbatical program, it enables us to pay faculty salaries that are considerably above the North Carolina community college average, and it offers more than 300 scholarships to reward academic excellence.
So — an apt name for a building that will be at the core of our enterprise. When we strip community colleges down to the bare metal, our purpose is to train the workforce. In this community, the largest employer by far is the medical community, and Foundation Hall will help them meet their needs.
As I stood at the podium thanking those responsible for the building, my thoughts went to the donors whose philanthropy has made our dreams possible and who derive such satisfaction from helping young people achieve their dreams. I thought of the faculty who will use it, the students who will study inside its walls, and the people in our community whose lives will be improved — and maybe saved — because of what our students will learn in Foundation Hall.
There are two groups, though, whose support has sustained not just this project, but the work of the college over the past half century. I’d like to say a word about them.
The first group is the Moore County Board of Commissioners. You may have heard that Sandhills was recently named the second most beautiful community college campus in the nation. An accolade like that doesn’t get earned without consistent, generous, far-sighted financial support from the commissioners. In the North Carolina system, the care and feeding of the college’s campus is in the hands of county commissioners. Our commissioners have respected and appreciated our college in every one of the 32 years I have been at Sandhills, and in every one of the 25 years my predecessor Raymond Stone was here. They have been wonderful, and our claim to be a “beautiful” college could only be possible with their help.
Like the commissioners, the trustees of the college have been unwavering in their support of what we try to do. Their leadership is at the core of every success we have had. Two presidents in 60 years tells you what they are like as “bosses.” National and state awards atop one another tell you what they are like as leaders.
At the heart of the trustee board is its chairman, a man whose love of Sandhills and community colleges is known throughout our country: George Little.
George spends more time on community colleges than any person in our state. He is our chair of 35 years and, in past years, has chaired the state trustees association and the national Association of Community College Trustees.
Remarkably, George is also a perfect boss. He has high expectations and sets high bars, but he leaves college officials alone to tend to the administration of the college. One example: When I tell my fellow community college presidents that, in 32 years at Sandhills, I have never been told whom to hire or which company to do business with, they can’t believe it.
But that’s the way George operates, and his operational style has set the tone for all the other trustees for the 32 years I have been around. Like Raymond Stone, George has been the builder of Sandhills Community College. Without his leadership, this would be a very different and much less special place.
So how do you thank a guy whose office walls are covered with plaques and awards that testify to the leadership he has given this community? There are even a couple of honorary degrees up there from Sandhills, and a building on campus bears his name.
We need to do something special for him — in honor of Foundation Hall but also in honor of his 40th year as a trustee at Sandhills. (It’s actually his 41st year, but in honor of COVID we have given him a do-over for this past year.)
Well, it happens that we are all Seinfeld fans at Sandhills. This year, in honor of George’s long service, we are declaring it the “Summer of George.” In honor of this occasion, and in thanks of the special affection George has for the staff and faculty of the college, we will use May 12 — Employee Recognition Day at Sandhills — as the official kick-off of the Summer of George.
Nobody is more deserving — and nobody can lay claim to being a bigger part of our college’s FOUNDATION than George Little.
Everybody get ready for the Summer of George.
John Dempsey is president of Sandhills Community College.
