Happy Father’s Day. Those early years of fatherhood are pretty straightforward. You’re the maintenance guy, the janitor, the playmate and law enforcement. And you’re always on standby as the fill-in for Mom when it comes to the care and feeding of children.
I enjoyed those hands-on moments, and they’re what I remember most about the early years. I loved bathtime and the chance to make up stories with bath toys that would elicit fits of giggles. And if you haven’t snuggled a freshly washed and pajama-ed baby, you’ve missed one of God’s true moments of bliss.
As a light sleeper — and closest to the door — I’d frequently be the first responder to late-night crying. I warmed my share of 2 a.m. bottles, and while rocking the kids in their nursery chair, I’d soothe them with made-up lyrics to very real songs, from Supertramp’s “Give a Little Bit” (Give a Little Burp) to Beethoven’s Ode to Joy (Daddy Loves Me.) For a particularly fussy evening, the latter had verses stretching through the extended family and included related pets.
But as they say, the nights are long and the years short. Those babies have grown into an almost-20-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son with a beard rivaling mine. No one needs help anymore finding Barbie’s other espadrille or converting a Transformer.
And so I have closed up shop on the child-rearing business. Instead, my role as a father is “in transition.” I am now trying to raise young adults.
Where I once tried to shelter my children from the ways of the world, my duty now is to teach them about those ways, so as not to be undercut by them.
Where I once coached them to be fair and share, it’s my unenviable job to teach them why nothing is fair and to get used to it. They need lessons in human behavior, in understanding that sometimes you are the recipient of another’s wrath that sometimes has nothing to do with you.
They have really only ever had to worry about themselves. Now they must turn their attention outward to be of service to others.
For most of their lives, money was just an object that seemed to emanate from Dad’s wallet or Mom’s pocketbook. Now, we are working through budgets, savings, reasonable salary expectations and the pitfalls of credit cards.
What many of us take for granted is still unplowed ground for young adults, like paying rent. My daughter this fall will lease an apartment at college with several girlfriends. To get her in the practice of paying rent, we borrowed a lesson from friends and charged her a nominal rate to live at home this summer. The first month, I had to come collecting. The second month, she paid early, in full.
My son, who will soon go through driver’s education, began spinning his wheels about the kind of truck he’d drive — until he began learning the true cost of a vehicle and its insurance, especially for teenage boys.
Virtually every other animal in the kingdom raises their young, teaching them how to fend for themselves. Then, at the right time, they’re nudged out into the world. Only we humans try to shelter our progeny and throttle their life experiences. Then we scratch our heads when they “fail to launch.”
I love my kids, but my job as a father is not to hold them back. They must know how it feels to get knocked down so they know how it feels to get back up. This is their time now, and my job is to make sure they are ready to function in it.
So while it’s nice to be fawned over on Father’s Day, the real present is in seeing the gifts they will bring to the rest of the world.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
