Maybe what we all need is a peacock.
The Washington Post recently reported on a peacock who suddenly appeared at the Yardley school in the northeast section of London in a neighborhood called Chingford. No one seems to know where he came from but everyone, especially the children, are enchanted by him. He seems to have made the general neighborhood his home, and everyone seems to be looking out for him, making videos of him and trying to feed and water him.
This all began in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The school had recently closed, putting some 400 students, ages 3-11, into a bit of chaos with few in-person learners. And then came the bird.
The peacock was named “Kevin” for reasons no one seems to know, and he has become a source of joy and wonder, not to mention connection, for everyone in the area. As one resident put it, “Kevin belongs to everyone and no one” and is therefore without any label other than Kevin.
People take photos of Kevin in their yards and then post it all on social media. Google him and you will find the posts.
There seemed to be a worry that, as the children returned to school, Kevin might up and go because of all the noise and children’s interest. Even with social distancing he is a crowd maker. But it turns out he is a social kind of guy, up to and including coming into the school and the odd classroom. They let him be and off he goes when he is ready.
The school has gone so far as to add him to the new design of their sports team name and logo — they are now the Yardley Peacocks.
Kevin defeated the threat of COVID-19, Brexit, “Britain’s Got Talent” and bad weather. He has become a unifier and source of joy and excitement. He doesn’t care who you are, who you voted for, where you live, what you drive or your religious affiliation or lack thereof. Kevin is just happy to see you and wander in your backyard or patio. He is spreading his tail feathers for your sheer enjoyment. Well, and maybe hoping for a date or mate.
I think that what we all may need after this time of COVID and politics is a Kevin. If we can’t get a peacock to wander through Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen, maybe it will be down to us.
We will have to put on Kevin’s mindset of saying hello to one and all, offering a helping hand to anyone who needs it, paying less attention to where someone lives, who they voted for or what they drive. Be happy that people still seek a faith in their lives even if it is not the same as ours.
Kevin is something to aspire to. It will be up to us as we sail into the season of giving thanks and Santa to put down the ways many of us picked up lately. To once again speak kindly, put aside anger ginned up by others, look for what joins us rather than nit-picking our differences.
Let your respective faith shine through your deeds and not so much from telling us about it but by quietly doing the faithful actions. We need to return to the goal of being the best of who we wish to be in service to the greater good. To be true and kind in our communication, less the name callers and more the helpers.
COVID has put us behind masks but we need not cease to be reaching out or be filled with joy. Those are things we choose. Our lives can be filled with sweet actions, direct thinking and spirited debate based on kindness and facts.
We may never all agree, but then I don’t think that is the way of human beings. Our diversity is actually our strength if only we let it be.
We think of this place as special and in many ways it is, but not if our speciality is bullying, name calling and intolerance. There are many paths to greatness, kindness and well being, and none of them include mean spirited actions, thoughts or words.
Now is the perfect time to be Kevin.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
(1) comment
“COVID has put us behind masks”. Not for those with a brain and a backbone who see it for what it is: a scam-demic.
