There are not many people who get assigned reading for vacation. In fact, there may be no one. But since we were headed to Monterey, California, for spring break, my wife was insistent I read John Steinbeck’s “Cannery Row.” Since I was going to be there, after all, Catherine was certain the book, one of her favorites, would give me a flavor.
Her insistence, instead, ended up being a favor. For without having read the book — somehow this journalism major escaped reading any Steinbeck in college, or ever — this respite would not have been seen the same way.
Cannery Row, John Steinbeck wrote in the opening lines of his classic tale, “is a poem, a stink, a grating noise, a quality of light, a tone, a habit, a nostalgia, a dream.” The place, lives and times so floridly detailed by Steinbeck have long faded away, like an untended cedar-shake shack left to the Pacific spray.
And yet, a spirit remains. It is in the spray, the crash, the light, the fogged mist, the inhale and exhale, the sturdy sentry of the Cypress.
There are a number of ways one can arrive in Pacific Grove, the most beautiful jewel of the Monterey Bay coast. In our case, it was by escort — from three black-tail deer. Having spotted us slowly rolling down 15th Street toward our inn, they abandoned their mid-afternoon yard munching and ushered us down the block to our final destination.
Welcome to Cannery Row, indeed.
Monterey today is not quite the metropolitan mangle of urban California. That was yet to come later in the week in San Francisco. For Monterey, you come down Route 1 past the massive dunes of Sand City, swing off at Del Monte Avenue, past the Naval Postgraduate School and Language Institute, on to Lighthouse Avenue. The concrete concourse runs out fast, though as the side streets turn toward the Pacific.
Here, a town certain in itself wears its expensively casual shirts untucked and its khakis wrinkled. Saturday night is all right for dining under the stars or dancing in the community center with your same-sex partner.
The only thing canned on Cannery Row anymore is the commerce. It is a massive tourist destination that attracts millions every year, though mercifully few while we were in town. The first-rate Monterey Aquarium is located inside a former cannery. The size and scale must have generated a terrific, pervasive stink and grating noise when the fleet arrived in port. The stink today is mostly kids having meltdowns on the sidewalks. The grating noise is couples arguing over how to use the parking app to feed the meter.
Tucked near the middle of his story, Steinbeck seems to step out of his fiction to capture the truth of what was then — and now — the majesty of Monterey. And I was humbled to experience it.
“Early morning is a time of magic in Cannery Row,” Steinbeck wrote. “In the gray time after the light has come and before the sun risen, the Row seems to hang suspended out of time in a silvery light. The street lights go out, and the weeds are a brilliant green. The corrugated iron of the canneries glows with the pearly lucence of platinum or old pewter. No automobiles are running then. The street is silent of progress and business. And the rush and drag of the waves can be heard as they splash in among the piles of the canneries. It is a time of great peace, a deserted time, a little era of rest.”
We were treated each morning in Monterey to this special moment, a time of great peace, a little era of rest before the rush of the day. The air was still, the waves hushed, the few hardy Nordic souls in the 53-degree Pacific bobbing quietly in their early dawn swim.
Soon enough, the sun would crack the horizon, the gulls would commence their cackle, the bay would dolphins break the water on their way to breakfast and the fog make up its mind whether to stay awhile or go.
The rest of the day is for living. But before all that, there is this crinkle of time, what Steinbeck called “the hour of the pearl — the interval between day and night when time stops and examines itself.” It is not for us to interact with, but merely just be connected to.
And in that hour, the inhale is deeper, the exhale cleaner, the weight and worry of the world — just for a little bit — far away. What is left is the poem, the quality of light, the tone, the nostalgia, the dream come awake.
