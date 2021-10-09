My love affair with fast food began about 45 years ago. With his fresh driver’s license and one of Dad’s big cars, my brother Paul would ask to drive to the public library in Oxon Hill, Md. Our little town of District Heights just had a dinky converted house as a library, and the Oxon Hill branch had a bona fide collection to browse.
It also had a McDonald’s nearby.
Several times I tagged along, so along with my books on football heroes and fire engines, I could always expect a side trip for a hamburger, fries and chocolate shake.
I remember a few “Don’t tell Mom”s. Mom frowned on wasting money on “junk” when there was perfectly good food at home. McDonald’s was only for the rare occasion when Dad was out of town and Mom was too tired to cook.
But Paul had his own after-school job money, and bribing his little brother on a trip to the library was a small price to pay to get his own fix, I guess.
Mom was right, of course. The food was junk, loaded with salt, fats and sugar — in short, staples of the American diet. But we didn’t care. Our fast food love affairs expanded all these years, along with our waistlines. Satisfying? Who can honestly say a McDonald’s french fry isn’t “satisfying”? A Burger King Whopper, dripping its dressings? A Wendy’s salad and naked baked potato never stood a chance against a double cheeseburger “value meal.”
I began “righting the ship,” as it were, in 2010 after committing to healthier living and eating and reading books like “Fast Food Nation” and “The Omnivore’s Dilemma.” I had super-sized myself and needed to undo what had been done. I worked out, avoided fast food and ate and drank “healthier,” if not perfectly. I lost 52 pounds over about nine months.
Then, at 50, I had a heart attack. Maybe it was stress, maybe it was bad genes, maybe it was all those cheeseburgers and fries catching up to me. I could only eliminate two out of the three, so I did.
To be clear, this was a choice just for me. I didn’t impose that on my two kids, but they knew how I felt about that “food.” My son, especially, loves McDonald’s chicken nuggets and sausage biscuits. And I am not a total puritan; I have broken down a handful of times and indulged in a hamburger or shared an order of french fries. I look for the things with lower calorie counts and skip the cheese, but who’s kidding whom? None of this food is moving the nutrition needle.
Of course, the chief selling point for fast food — that one thing that pulls tired and time-strapped moms and dads into the drive-thru line more than anything else — has always been speed.
By virtue of its lone adjective, “fast food” has never been something lovingly lingered over in the preparation stage. No one is plating your order with a sprig of parsley. Pull up to the squawk box, place your order and pull up to the next window. In five minutes, you and your hungry loved ones are stuffing fries in your faces, and if they’re hot it’s almost as good as hitting the Powerball.
So while we tacitly understood fast food was never a strong nutrition choice, we reconciled our guilt by knowing its ready availability when we rolled up atoned for our reluctant choices.
Except now we don’t even have that. Been through a “drive-thru” lane recently? I’ve seen California freeways at rush hour that have moved faster.
The pandemic, combined with an ongoing global shift in employment dynamics, has hit all businesses hard, but it has virtually emptied out the employee rolls of fast food restaurants.
Franchisees can’t find enough teenagers or young adults willing to work these jobs at hourly rates that rank toward the bottom of the pay scale, and the long-predicted automation of taking and preparing orders has yet to be fulfilled. I recently saw one such establishment with three people working: two preparing orders and one taking them.
Also, few fast food restaurants have reopened their dining rooms because of social distancing and COVID protocols, forcing customers into lines that wrap around the outside of the building. With double ordering stations and even staffers out in the parking lot taking additional orders, the wait for “fast food” is quickly exceeding the time it takes to get home and heat up a pizza in the oven.
I drove up to a Bojangles in the middle of the week recently to get a box of chicken and biscuits to take home for dinner. I waited about 15 minutes with several others in what seemed to be a painfully slow line. As I finally inched my way up to the ordering station, the car that had been in front of me pulled up to my right. “Ain’t nobody in there. It’s dark.” Sure enough, it was. And there was no sign posted telling customers.
Last week, as I was taking Ayden to school, he wanted breakfast. Eh, OK. We skipped the McDonald’s in Pinehurst because a line of about 20 cars wrapped around the building, and one of the two ordering stations was shut down. At that rate, he might have gotten to school by second block.
We continued on to U.S. 1, where we waited 30 minutes for three biscuits and a tea. I could have — should have! — made breakfast at home. I had the food, it would have been healthier, and we would have saved time. Or at least I would have used my precious time more efficiently than slow-rolling through a line for a biscuit that boasted my maximum daily allowance of sodium.
As I got to the office and unwrapped my chicken biscuit, I was overwhelmed — not by a warm buttery smell or the air of crisply fried chicken. No, I was really overwhelmed by how badly I had suspended my disbelief all these years that any of this was worth it.
The corporate shills and marketers can spin it any way they want. But in this shriveled up chicken biscuit sitting on my desk, I saw no nutritional value and no time value. My fast food was neither.
Mom, you were right all along.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.