If you flip over to the B side of Jimmy Buffett’s 1974 album A1A, the third song in is “Tryin’ to Reason with Hurricane Season.” It’s an innocuous tune that sounds as storm weary as the lyrics suggest.
“And now I must confess // I could use some rest.
I can’t run at this pace very long
Yes it’s quite insane // Think I hurt my brain
But it cleans me out, then I can go on.”
2020 feels like it’s been one long hurricane season. And while hurricane season officially ends in another week, it’s looking like neither it nor 2020 is going to be controlled by the calendar. We’ve long since run out of “names” for storms and superlatives for 2020. We’re into the Greek alphabet now for hurricanes. At the rate things are going, we might be breaking into the Cyrillic alphabet by Christmas. As for 2020? Once you get beyond “unprecedented,” what descriptor is left in the closet? How about the British slang word “omnishambles?”
2020 has been one long storm season. So it might seem hard, looking out at the sweep of it all, to find gratefulness as we pause later this week. The ledger that records our lives might feel like it has far more deficit than surfeit.
Suffering and loss occur every day, in every way, yet this year they seem to have washed over us in constancy and abundance. How, then, do we bend our heads in prayerful thanks?
Whatever the reality of that “first Thanksgiving” 400 or so years ago, it almost certainly was at the tail end of a year that did not go swimmingly. You spend 66 days at sea on a rickety wooden ship with a bunch of landlubbers and you’d be grateful simply for dry land.
But it wasn’t like those first pilgrims had someplace ashore that was move-in ready. Lacking a real settlement that first winter, many stayed aboard that same ship, suffering exposure, scurvy and God knows what other illnesses.
Once ashore, life wasn’t much better, English city life having been a bit different from the undeveloped wilds of Massachusetts. But things looked up as friendly neighbors taught the English how to grow crops and gather food. Still, it wasn’t exactly an episode of Green Acres.
At year’s end, it was enough to take a deep breath and appreciate the upright were still such. There were marginal stores for the winter and the firm belief that life in a new land was worthier than the alternatives. There was only one way to a better life and that was forward.
And so this Thanksgiving, like that first one so long ago, perhaps we, too, reflect and give thanks for what all the struggles this year have given us. Life is neither cheap nor easy, but it has seemed that way for us at times, and we have taken that for granted over our time.
If 2020 has shown us anything, it is that we really are out in the wild — a New World every day — and we don’t know from one day to the next what could hit us next. But forward we go.
Those first pilgrims knew that better than most. Life was very much day-to-day, so the fact that they were still there and had something to show for it? That indeed was something for which to give thanks.
Yes, we confess, we could use some rest. No, we can’t run at this pace for long. But more is yet to come. Yet from this maelstrom we are tempered. And should we emerge — washed, renewed — we can go on, with grateful hearts.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
