Nostalgia has been around pretty much from Day One. I’m willing to bet that, at some point after God cast Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Eden, the couple spent more than one evening on a hill overlooking their former domicile and sighing to each other, “Ah, good times.”
Nostalgia was a harmless bit of reverie, an opportunity in times of duress and uncertainty to reflect with wistfulness on simpler times. Memories are free and easy, right?
But in these uncertain times, childhood cherishings are a booming business, and since it seems like everything needs a monetization strategy, why not nostalgia? Beware: Everything you coveted and held dear as a kid is for sale, and none of it comes cheap.
I was drawn last weekend to this headline in The New York Times: “Yes, People Will Pay $27,500 for an Old ‘Rocky’ Tape. Here’s Why.”
I loved Rocky. I still have “Gonna Fly Now” on more than one gym workout playlist. I climbed those steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a city visit several years ago, though my climb was more gingerly than Sly’s in the movie. I did a selfie with the Rocky statue; it’s way more chiseled than I’ve ever been.
Still, $27,500 for a copy of the movie? I can stream it this very second on Netflix — along with Rocky II, III, IV and all the way up to Rocky DCVII, or wherever the franchise ended.
But that is beyond the point. It’s the hard copy — and what it represents, the void it fills — that people want and will pay big bucks for. We all know the stories of people paying millions for rare baseball cards, but that’s only scratching the surface of what passes for nostalgia anymore.
“The culture is bursting with new material — every day, thousands of new books are published and 100,000 new songs are released on Spotify — but the old stuff offers a sweeter emotional payoff for many,” the Times story reads. “It could be tapes or posters or pictures or comics or coins or sports cards or memorabilia. It might be from their childhood or the childhood they never had, or it might merely express a longing to be anywhere but 2023.”
VHS cassettes, CDs, video games, old computers, stuffed animals, board games, sports memorabilia — if it’s in great shape or, even better, never used, it’s valuable. Like, this-is-my-retirement-plan valuable.
“Objects with a bit of history have an obvious attraction in a high-tech world,” the Times story reads. “The current cultural tumult, with its boom in fake images, endless arguments over everything and now the debut of imperious A.I. chatbots, increases the appeal of things that can’t be plugged in.”
And with increased appeal comes increased value for all those things that transport us back to a less conflicted time. And so you have all manner of collectible categories and all kinds of online auction houses offering new ways to part us from our money.
What would be worth it for me? That Texaco firetruck? The goldenrod bicycle with the banana seat and white handlebar grips? The astronaut “action figure” Dad brought back from one of his many trips to Florida for space launches? “Astro,” as I named him, was a constant companion for years, working in tandem with other play figures, like the guys from the “Emergency” playset — Johnny and Roy — and the Star Trek guys. I had Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock. A next-door friend had Dr. McCoy and Scotty. Sometimes they’d ride around in the Texaco firetruck.
It may all be for sale, but I’m not buying it. The magic of childhood is no commodity. It can’t be bought any more than it can be sold.
And if you do buy that mint copy of “Rocky” or a shrink-wrapped Game Boy version of Mario or a Barbie still sealed in the box, what have you gotten? A pristine version of a toy you once may have played with for hours? These things don’t derive intrinsic value from their cost. They do so from the joy they once provided and evoked from us.
