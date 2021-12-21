The radio talk show host asked his listeners, “What is the best Christmas present you have ever received?” One gift I remember as a kid was a pair of socks when I was hoping for a toy train. But probably the best gift I got was a new bike.
It was just before Christmas. I was in the sixth grade and had just started a new paper route. It had over 100 customers, and all those papers were pretty heavy to lug around. What I really wanted — and needed — was a bicycle, but a new bike cost about $50, and my dad couldn’t afford it. If I made as much money on my route as I hoped, I could probably buy one in a couple of months.
We lived in Zanesville, Ohio, and on that Christmas my maternal grandparents visited us from Alabama. Grandpa did a little checking around and discovered that one man in town had just bought a brand new Sears Roadmaster bike and then decided that he didn’t need it. He had put it up for sale at a bargain price. Grandpa secretly negotiated the sale, and then hid it in our basement until Christmas morning.
After we had opened our gifts, which as I recall were nothing too exciting, Dad suggested that I look down in the basement. I think that the entire neighborhood could hear my reaction.
The bike had two headlights on the handlebars, two saddlebags on the rear fender and a large basket on the front, ideal for towing my load of newspapers.
I must have kept that bike for 12 years. Not only did I use it for my paper deliveries, but ran errands for my family, rode it back and forth to school and over the years probably rode it over nearly every street in Zanesville. After five years on my paper route, I went to work at Carl Good’s gas station. Carl showed me how to oil and grease the axles and helped me put on new tires when the old ones wore out. But that good old bike itself never wore out.
When I went off to college, I gave it to my brother, and he rode it for several more years.
Giving is definitely a major part of Christmas, but I hope we all enjoy giving as well as receiving. The Bible says it is more blessed to give than to receive.
We all probably know John 3:16, which says that “God loved the world so much that he gave his only son.” The word Christmas itself means “Christ sent.”
In our modern culture, we measure the holidays by how much we have bought as we give our seasonal gifts. We begin “officially” right after Thanksgiving with Black Friday. I think that this financial emphasis illustrates that we enjoy the process of giving, that we are not just consuming selfishly.
Doesn’t it make you feel good when you find that “perfect” gift for someone special?
My Alabama Grandpa would write from time to time asking how I was enjoying my bike. I know he felt good that he was able to do this for me. And — at the urging of my mother — I would report how important it was to me as I delivered my papers every day.
Both giving and receiving cement the relationship between donor and recipient, and enrich the lives of both. As you engage in your Christmas traditions this year, I wish you the joy and blessing that are the product of discovering that ideal gift. Perhaps next year that radio host will ask, “What is the most memorable gift you have ever given?”
