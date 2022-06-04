In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things; charity”
The shortage of baby formula brings our country to a new reality. Events unimaginable a few months ago now attack our consciousness from every angle, every day. We are whiplashed with news of inflation, escalating war, conspiracy theories and collusion narratives. Our heads are filled with chaos and dread.
Let’s put our rose-colored glasses on and look at life through a different prism.
There is a simple recipe for baby formula: evaporated milk, water and molasses or variations of these three ingredients. Not as convenient, but a possible remedy for the current shortage. This makes the problem less about the formula shortage and more about our ability to provide the essentials needed to sustain life and improve our culture. Consider this a metaphor.
Many essentials are no longer in our custody and control; fuel, health care, education are the obvious ones. These essentials to our well-being are no longer in our ability to access and afford.
The leadership class in our country and in other countries now determines our supply of essential items. How is it possible that gasoline prices are crazy high but illegal drugs are chump change? We have become vulnerable to shoddy science and reactionary remedies made without consideration of long-term effects to our society.
Remember the shortage of face masks? Computer chips? Toilet paper? Water? What did we do? We took charge and made face masks and shared them with our neighbors. We deployed school buses to deliver food from pop-up food banks. Churches went virtual. Parents took an interest in their child’s education. We grudgingly accepted these challenges, maximized the essentials and took responsibility for fostering our community.
We have learned to live with the non-essentials we were accustomed to enjoying. We adjusted our priorities, we ate in. Our schedules decoupled from our agendas. We worked and worked out when it was possible, not when it was predetermined. That period of adjustment from life in the fast lane to life off-road was an incredible challenge. For those who succeeded in this course correction, it became liberating.
But for others, the isolation and fear became unbearable. The statistics on drug overdoses and suicide bear witness to the terrible destruction caused by a pandemic. Some took to the streets, taking advantage of the fear and panic many Americans experienced. Our leadership was clearly overwhelmed and underprepared to control the uncontrollable.
It is past time to get a grip on this destruction, and we must do it ourselves. Let us reflect on the strength of our accomplishments and learn from our mistakes.
Today, we are witnessing a sea change in our culture and our politics, but we have become skilled at coping with uncertainty. Find what is essential in your life and build your network from the inside out. Surround and protect what is needed to sustain a meaningful life and exploit it.
Having been tested for two-plus years on what it takes to find joy, we should be experts by now. It is likely that you have winnowed all the chafe that had collected during our years of relative prosperity.
Embrace what works and discard the rest. Check in on your neighbors, phone your friends. Finally, look at your community. No one you know chooses to live in an unsafe environment.
The responsibility lies with us. Take a tip from the Army and protect the people on your left and on your right. Let go of the fear and anger incited by others in politics and media. We have allowed them to manipulate us for too long. The influence they once had on us has been squandered.
This is our test as Americans, to live with each other and appreciate our differences. We no longer need to accept the blame and labels applied by institutions that know nothing about you or me. This can be liberating, indeed.
It is the season of commencement, a beginning. This is a great time to let go of the past anger and frustration. End the mockery, forgo the blame, shed what is non-essential in our life. We can embrace joy, find grace, provide charity.
We have learned how to do this through our two years of isolation and introspection. We are hardwired to help our brothers, so let’s commence. Let’s make some formula.
