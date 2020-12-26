Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, was an especially proud day for the United States of America.
On that day, the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was formally certified by members of the Electoral College, an arcane institution created every four years by the U.S. Constitution to do the normally mundane task of determining who will officially and legally lead the nation the next four years.
Watching the event unfold on television was a moving experience. The final tally was 306 votes for Biden and 232 for Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes out of 538 available to win.
There is a certain majesty seeing ordinary citizens doing an extraordinary thing. Many were bravely performing their duty knowing that their lives, amazingly, had been threatened beforehand. That fact signified that we are not living in normal times.
No American should ever be intimidated for carrying out a civic duty. Because numerous death threats were made, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and state legal authorities should investigate those crimes. Federal law stipulates that “whoever threatens to assault, kidnap or murder a U.S. official with intent to impede such official shall be punished by a fine or imprisonment of not more than 10 years.” Electors are state officials carrying out a vital constitutional federal mandate.
The night the electors voted, President-elect Biden said, “American democracy works because America makes it work at the local level. Everyday Americans, our friends and our neighbors, often volunteers, Democrats, Republicans and Independents demonstrated absolute courage. They showed a deep and unwavering faith in and a commitment to the law. They knew this election was overseen, was overseen by them. It was honest. It was free and it was fair.”
He added, “It is my hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of abuse and threats we saw in this election. It is simply unconscionable. We owe these public servants a debt of gratitude. They did not seek the spotlight. Our democracy survived because of them, which is proof once more that it’s everyday Americans infused with honor, character and decency … at the heart of this nation.”
Biden noted that despite Donald Trump’s persistent failed attempts to overturn the election, “the results, the rule of law and the Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed. Our democracy pushed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient, true and strong.” He and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received more votes than any ticket has ever received in American history. They tallied 81,283,495 votes.
The fact that we have an Electoral College is because the Founding Fathers provided for one in Article II of the Constitution. It specifies that “Each state shall appoint in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors equal to the whole number of senators and representatives to which the state may be entitled in the Congress; but no senator or representative, or person holding an office of trust or profit under the United States shall be appointed an elector.”
There are five ways electoral college representatives are chosen: presidential nomination appointment; party nominee by appointment; gubernatorial appointments; state chair appointments; and hybrid methods for the elector selection.
An Electoral College is not a uniquely American institution. Many nations have them, and they have been around for centuries going back to early Germanic law, which stated that the German king led only with the support of his nobles.
It was interesting to see that Bill and Hillary Clinton were electors in the state of New York. They were seen on television casting their votes for Biden and Harris. How ironic that the woman Trump had repeatedly demanded be “locked up” would see the day when she could vote for Joe Biden, the man who will replace Trump in the White House.
Many Americans have called for terminating the Electoral College. It happens every four years. Because it is specified in the U.S Constitution, an end to the college would require an amendment to the Constitution, and that is highly unlikely to happen.
On Dec. 14, the determinative vote of the electors signified the beginning of the end of the presidency of Donald J. Trump. Never in our proud history has a president tried repeatedly to overturn the results of a free and honest election that he indisputably lost — and lost badly.
Paul R. Dunn, author of “The Secret War Diaries of Abraham Lincoln,” lives in Pinehurst. Contact him at paulandbj@nc.rr.com.
