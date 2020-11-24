Before the start of Joe Biden’s speech acknowledging the declaration of his victory earlier this month, he looked out at the audience and smilingly recognized Delaware’s two U.S. Senators and Gov. Carney. He then said, with obvious joy, “Is that Ruth Ann that I see out there?” (Ruth Ann is a former governor long gone from the political scene.)
The network commentators attributed his recognition of the elected officials to his long experience in retail politics. But having worked in Delaware, Biden’s expression of happiness at seeing these longtime compatriots reminded me of part of his life experience that I think plays a bigger role in his approach than most people realize.
Many commentators have mentioned Biden’s empathy for people who struggle and base that on his own fight with stuttering. Others talk about his interest in compromise and working across the aisle, or the support he received from colleagues of both parties after his wife and daughter were killed in a car accident shortly after he was first elected to the Senate. Others attribute his focus on bipartisanship to a bygone time in the U.S. Senate when there were still liberal Republicans and conservative Democrats.
What most of these writers miss is the fundamental nature of politics and political discourse in Delaware. Upon arriving in Delaware, I quickly became informed about The Delaware Way, a long-standing political principle dating back, some say, hundreds of years. Delaware has always been guided by a sense of moderation and even temper in its public life. The political ethos has been that we can all work together for the public good, and that good lies somewhere in the middle.
The Delaware Way is an outgrowth of it being a small state where everyone “knows” everyone else. I spent two decades in city management in North Carolina. I cannot recall ever meeting either of our U.S. senators or any of their staffs. In Delaware, I was on a first-name basis with staff members from both senators’ offices and the congressman’s office. I would regularly run into the senators and congressman at various meetings and functions.
Even on a personal level, you saw these people. In November of 2010, the mother-in-law of one of my Republican council members had died. Her funeral was held the morning after the election. I got there early and sat at the back. And then I watched absolutely amazed as the victorious Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Chris Coons, entered. He was followed by our Republican Congressman, Mike Castle, who heartily congratulated Chris on his victory by saying loud enough for everyone to hear “Good job, well done.”
Other statewide elected officials entered after them. Minutes passed and I could not figure out why the service was not starting. Then I noticed that Delaware Attorney General Biden was walking in with Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden.
Here it was the morning after a national election and instead of being in Washington parsing election results, the vice president of the United States was in a little church near Wilmington to pay his respects to the departed and her family. He was joined by other officials from across the political spectrum in Delaware, being there for a family in their time of sorrow and grief.
That personal connection across the political divide also plays out in a centuries-long tradition called Return Day. This event is held the day after every election in the town of Georgetown in southern Delaware. The victorious and the vanquished candidates ride together in a parade to the center of Georgetown. There they literally bury a real hatchet, symbolizing the putting of the conflict of the election behind them and beginning the time of working together for the good of Delawareans.
This is the environment in which Joe Biden lived and worked for so many years. The Delaware Way of moderation, civility, and working across the aisle are embedded in the DNA of politicians in that state. There have been challenges to it from the hard right and the hard left, but it endures.
Whether Joe Biden can take the lessons he learned there and apply them to our current national scene is an open question. But we should have no doubt that his interest in compromise and working across the aisle come not just from his personal life history, but also from a tradition that is baked into the political DNA of the state he calls home.
Kyle Sonnenberg, who served as Southern Pines town manager from 1988 to 2004, has returned in retirement after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
