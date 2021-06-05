Every now and then, I try to read something challenging or complex so I can stretch my understanding of the world around me. Recently, it was a New York Times Sunday Magazine piece about the art world, non fungible tokens and cryptocurrency.
I don’t know how many words it was. A lot. And very few pictures.
Most of us know about investing in art. You buy a Picasso, a Wyeth or you discover some second-grader with promise and you pay an obscene amount of money to then either hang it on the wall of your place in the Hamptons or loan it to a museum to show off for your friends.
Then there’s cryptocurrency — crypto, in short. This isn’t so straightforward as investments go. It is almost as exotic an investment as buying futures on a commodities exchange. Actually, the latter is quite tangible. You go buy a bunch of pork bellies for August delivery and you better have someplace to put them, because you’ve got a bunch of bacon headed your way. I watched “Trading Places” with Eddie Murphy and know all about how those crazy Duke brothers tried to corner the orange juice market.
There are no movies, yet, to help understand crypto. Unlike real money, crypto is a digital currency for buying stuff, like weird computer art and black-market hacking software. They use a technology called “blockchain” — involving neither blocks nor chains — spread across many computers that record transactions. This is supposedly an uber-secure form of technology. And you soon might be able to use crypto to pay for an Uber.
There are several types of cryptocurrencies, all of which swing wildly in value to the point where you can go from rags to riches to rags to riches to rags again before you can boil an egg for breakfast. You think day-trading Gamestop stock is exciting? Hold on if you’re holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, NEO, Coinye or some crypto that’s somehow connected to a dog meme that Elon Musk is manipulating by buying it and calling it a “hustle” at the same time. As for me, I got really drunk on Ripple once, so I’d stay away from that one. The return on investment wasn’t pleasant.
If I were regulated by a licensing authority or the federal government, here is where I would disclose that these investments are, as they say in high finance, whack-a-doodle. They are not for the average investor.
Two of the most famous — and massively successful — “average investors” of all time are 90-year-old Warren Buffett and his partner, 97-year-old Charlie Munger. As they reviewed their annual performance recently, Munger was asked his views on Bitcoin.
“Of course I hate the bitcoin success,” Munger said. “I think I should say modestly that the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”
Which brings us to non-fungible tokens, which coincidentally are also not in the best interests of civilization. NFTs, as they’re known, are where art meets cryptocurrency — and insanity.
“Non-fungible” means that something is unique and can’t really be replaced with something else. Bitcoin is very much “fungible.” Think of your child’s third-grade art project that you accidentally spilled Fanta Orange drink on and he has yet to forgive you. That’s a non-fungible token, albeit a totally ruined one.
Of late, people with crazy amounts of money (or possibly just crazy people with money) have been investing in all kinds of NFTs, especially digital ones.
Buyers of digital NFTs don’t get anything real. They get a digital file that proves the authenticity of, well, the digital file. There is nothing to hang, nothing to loan and nothing to prevent folks from continuing to view or copy it for free.
An artist named Beeple — real name Michael Joseph Winkelmann — sold a digital file of artwork for $69
million last fall. Before that, the most he made on a piece was $100.
All kinds of digital, uh, work, has been sold in recent months. Remember the “Disaster Girl” meme? Look it up. The 2005 photo of the little girl looking at a house fire sold as an NFT for $500,000. Nyan Cat, an animated flying cat with a Pop-Tart torso that leaves a rainbow trail, sold for roughly $580,000 in February. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet sold as an NFT for more than $2.9 million.
Most recently, the YouTube video “Charlie Bit My Finger,” viewed more than 900 million times since 2007, was sold as an NFT for $760,999. The original video will be taken off YouTube, but the parents of the two adorable children featured in the video have already basically copied and rebranded the original video.
I confess to being totally lost. That magazine story I read did nothing but make me come to understand that life, finance, technology and art are passing me by.
This was confirmation of my own “Amish moment.” At some point in life, the Amish were like everyone else, but at a particular crossroads, they told the rest of society, “Go on without us. We’re good here.”
So, on NFTs and cryptocurrency and the like, I’m all in with the Amish. Go on. I’m good here.
Unless someone wants to open bidding for the original digital file of this column...
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
