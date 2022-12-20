For nearly 60 years, I served as an active pastor. This means that every year I had to preach a new Christmas sermon. How many ways are there to say, “Rejoice, Christ is born?”
As it turns out, there are quite a few angles to the Christmas story.
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%..
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 6:30 pm
For nearly 60 years, I served as an active pastor. This means that every year I had to preach a new Christmas sermon. How many ways are there to say, “Rejoice, Christ is born?”
As it turns out, there are quite a few angles to the Christmas story.
Most churches hold a pageant for the Sunday School children every year, with the children dressed as wise men and shepherds, kneeling at the manger and worshiping the newborn Christ child.
But this is not the Christmas story that the Bible tells. There are two stories: one in Matthew and one in Luke.
The Gospel of Matthew records that the wise men, or Magi, followed a star that led them to Jesus, the king of the Jews. The king at the time, Herod, was not a Jew, but he learned from his religious advisers that a king was to be born in Bethlehem. So Herod sent the trio to find this new infant king, and then they were to report their findings back to him so he could “worship” as well.
So the wise men followed the star, which led them not to a manger, but to a house in Bethlehem, where they offered gifts to Jesus of gold, frankincense and myrrh. This is the inspiration of our Christmas tradition of gift-giving. No shepherds, no inn, no manger.
The second Christmas story in the Bible is in the Gospel of Luke, and is probably the more familiar.
Mary and Joseph live in Nazareth, about 70 miles north of Bethlehem. They travel to Bethlehem to obey a census order by Caesar Augustus. While there, a very pregnant Mary comes to her time to deliver. The local inn is fully occupied, so they are forced to move into a cattle barn, where Jesus is born in a manger.
God sends an angel choir to announce the divine birth to a group of shepherds watching over their flock that night. The shepherds are moved by the angel’s message of peace on Earth, so they go to the cattle barn and worship Jesus beside the manager.
This story has inspired perhaps two of the most beloved carols, “Silent Night” and “Away in a Manger.”
At this Christmas, as you give and receive your presents, remember that this holiday celebrates God’s great gift of love. In this world marked with hatred, warfare and distrust, let’s try to live in the spirit of love, trust and peace.
We Americans are the most blessed people in the world. During the recent power blackout, we in Moore County learned how totally we rely on electricity — no TV, no phones, no heat — we went through it all.
Yet we also learned how we rely on one another as we reached out with sharing acts of love. Christmas came early. Let’s keep the spirit alive as we live our faith and celebrate with joy. Merry Christmas.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.